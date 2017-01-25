Parker family receives home

Claiborne County Habitat for Humanity has presented keys to new home owners, the family of Michael, Jordyn and Jacob Parker.

Volunteers from three states, colleges, board members, churches, family and friends gave their time and effort to the project, as Habitat for Humanity homes are built with volunteer labor.

Jordyn Parker, 21, was critically injured on June 14, 2012. She and her older brother Jared, then 17, were in a wreck and were both airlifted to the University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville, the nearest trauma center. Jared died Dec. 20, 2012 as the result of his injuries.

Jordyn survived but is dependent upon around-the-clock nursing care, as she is a quadriplegic and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The Parker family’s new home is handicap-accessible to accommodate Jordyn’s needs.

Michael Parker is a single father and a minister in New Tazewell.

According to Beverly Rhyne, Michael Parker’s mother, the churches actively involved in the project were New Tazewell Methodist Church, New Tazewell Christian Church, Albermarle Presbyterian Church from Charlotte, North Carolina, Liberty Church of Christ from Liberty, Indiana and Greenville Cumberland Presbyterian Church from Greenville, North Carolina.

Rhyne added that many local businesses provided help with food and other services: Corner Café, Sweet as Honey Donuts, Fresh and Low grocery, Cumberland Lanes, McDonald’s, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Pizza Inn, Pizza Plus, Red Door Chinese Restaurant, Mike and Suzanne Barrett, Dave and Stephanie Newcomer, Carol Dunifer and Ken and Emily Wier.

“There were also cash donations from many family and friends to help with other food costs,” she said.

Others provided moral support and help in many ways, she said, including Duncan Lumber, Lakeway Habitat for Humanity from Morristown, Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, Sheriff David Ray, Claiborne County trustees and officers from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, Claiborne County Highway Department, A-1 Porta-John and past and present Habitat board members. National sponsors for Habitat include Dow Chemical, Plygem Corp., Allen Jackson Foundation, Yale Corp., Whirlpool, Valspar Paint, Cree Lighting and Schneider Electric.

“Claiborne County Habitat for Humanity and the Parker family want to express their thanks for all the kindness and support given,” Rhyne said.

Reach Marisa Anders at 423-254-5499 or on Twitter @newsgirl88.

Photo submitted Michael Parker and his daughter Jordyn in the doorway of their new home. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0330.jpg Photo submitted Michael Parker and his daughter Jordyn in the doorway of their new home. Photo submitted Many volunteers gave their time to help build a home through Habitat for Humanity for the family of Michael, Jordyn and Jacob Parker. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0335.jpg Photo submitted Many volunteers gave their time to help build a home through Habitat for Humanity for the family of Michael, Jordyn and Jacob Parker. Photo submitted Numerous donations of money, materials and labor went into the building of the Parker family’s new home. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0328.jpg Photo submitted Numerous donations of money, materials and labor went into the building of the Parker family’s new home.

