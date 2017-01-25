GAP training scheduled

There will be a GAP training for all burley tobacco growers on Feb. 2 at the Claiborne County Farm Bureau in New Tazewell.

Good Agriculture Practices or GAP training addresses grower expectations and requirements in the areas of recordkeeping, training and production practices. This training is offered by UT/TSU Extension and is open to all interested tobacco producers regardless of race, color, age, sex, disability, or national origin.

Dr. Eric Walker, tobacco specialist for the University of Tennessee, will be conducting the training. Pre-registration is required for this meeting so call 423-626-3742 to register as seating is limited. If you received a GAP handbook last year, please bring it to this training so it can be updated. If you are a new grower, you will receive a complete GAP handbook at this training meeting.

All major buyers require their contractors to be GAP certified. If you have questions concerning requirements or recommendations for GAP training, please contact your tobacco company representative.

