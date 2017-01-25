‘Shock collar’ case – round 2

Round two of the infamous ‘shock collar’ case got underway in Claiborne County Criminal Court on Monday with a bond reduction of $100,000. If Wayne C. Burkhart Jr., 47, is able to secure that amount, he will be a free man until his next status hearing, set for Feb. 27.

Burkhart, whose conviction in September of 2008 made national news, was given a ‘second chance’ late last year when the state agreed to set aside his conviction, effectively returning the case to square one.

The grand jury initially indicted Burkhart in December of 2007 after his then 17-year-old daughter filed allegations of sexual and physical abuse with authorities.

The true bill returned 41 counts against Burkhart that included five counts of aggravated child abuse, 14 counts of rape and 14 counts of incest.

The grand jury also indicted the defendant’s wife, Rebecca Lynn Burkhart, on eight counts of aggravated child abuse. She was later charged with two counts of aggravated child neglect and failure to report abuse.

The matter apparently came to a head when Burkhart allegedly used the animal shock collar on his daughter the day after she had accepted a date with a boy, according to the initial allegations filed with authorities.

The Burkhart trial was extensively covered by media across the country as the public learned the sordid details of incest and child abuse, including the routine use by Burkhart of the shock collar to ‘control’ his two teenage daughters.

The elder daughter testified during the trial that she had been raped on several occasions over the course of some three years. She said she finally decided to report the incidents when she realized her younger sister would be next in line to endure her father’s abuse.

Burkhart was sentenced to 70 years in prison. However, his sentence was subsequently reduced to 50 years.

In January of 2011, he filed an appeal. The Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the initial court conviction that led to his incarceration on three counts of aggravated child abuse, 11 counts of rape and 11 counts of incest.

The appeal challenged the sufficiency of the convicting evidence, the denial for a mistrial and the use of consecutive sentencing when determining the length of his prison term.

Burkhart was ordered by the state to be released from the penitentiary on Nov. 7. He was remanded to the Claiborne County Jail and was being held under a $500,000 bond. Judge Shayne Sexton reduced that bond to $100,000 during a hearing on Jan. 23.

Burkhart is barred from any contact with his victims, if he should be released.

The Claiborne Progress is following this case and will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribeCP.

Wayne Burkhart http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WAYNE-BURKHART.jpg Wayne Burkhart

Burkhart hearing nets reduction in bond