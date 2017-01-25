Bulldogs Bulletin

The Bulldogs have had a successful and busy month since returning from Christmas break.

Recently, GEAR UP recognized 28 seniors who achieved all of their benchmarks on the ACT.

Friday night, the Lady Bulldogs had an intense game against the Lady Yellow Jackets and won in overtime after an intense battle in the fourth quarter. The Boy’s basketball also pulled a win over Middlesboro in their game.

Yesterday was the annual CHS Sport Queen event with Madison Eversole winning this year’s queen position. All of the candidates who ran for Sport Queen and Princess would like to thank all of their sponsors.

February 3 will be Senior Night for basketball, cheerleading and the dance team. February 6 will be the Ninth Annual Pink Out at Claiborne. T-shirts for the event are now on sale at CHS and home games.