Grand jury returns indictments

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned several indictments during its Jan. 13 session, including one for Toby Turner, 36, indicted on one count of domestic assault during an incident allegedly occurring on Nov. 13.

A true bill was returned on James Howard Owens Jr., 60, indicted on one count of violation of the sexual offender registration act. According to the document, Owens allegedly failed to report in a timely manner to the designated law enforcement agency upon incarceration for another offense on or about July 5 of last year. Owens was previously convicted for second degree sexual assault, according to the true bill.

Joshua Andrew Osborne, 27, was indicted for allegedly violating the sexual offender registration act, on or about Aug. 16 of last year. The true bill states that Osborne failed to report to the designated law enforcement agency to update his registration as a sexual offender.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Theresa Gayle Grace, 51, on one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon allegedly occurring on or about Oct. 13. According to the indictment, Grace was previously convicted of a felony drug offense in which she was sentenced for sale of a schedule II controlled substance.

Eddie R. Lawson Jr., 31, was indicted under four separate true bills for one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, vandalism under $500, theft under $500, accessory after the fact and possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV controlled substances. These events allegedly occurred during incidents on Nov. 2, Aug. 29 and Dec. 1. According to the indictment, Lawson unlawfully possessed a firearm after having been convicted of a felony drug offense.

A true bill was returned on Brandon Wayne Powell, 39, indicted on 14 counts of fraudulent use of a debit card under $500 and two counts of theft over $500 during events allegedly occurring from March 7 through March 9.

Danny Paul Brock, 58, was indicted on one count each of driving under the influence (third offense) and driving on a revoked license during events allegedly occurring on March 19. Brock was previously convicted of driving under the influence on Aug. 23, 2011, in Knox County, Tennessee and on Jan. 12, 2012, in the District Court of Kentucky.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Michael David Ayers, 27, on one count each of burglary and vandalism over $500 allegedly occurring on Aug. 14.

Grady William Dockery, 37, was indicted on one count of theft over $1,000 during an event allegedly occurring on Nov. 3.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. It does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant handing the case over to trial.

