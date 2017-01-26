Ford guilty of murder

Roy Michael Ford was found guilty as charged of second-degree murder Thursday afternoon by a Claiborne County Criminal Court jury.

Ford, 60, of Speedwell, was charged after an altercation with Billy Scott Brogan, also known as Scotty, that occurred along the shoulder of Hwy. 63 on May 30, 2015. The location was near the turnoff to Powell Valley School in Speedwell.

According to a report by Det. Bradley Duncan of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, his investigation revealed that Ford fatally shot Brogan with a .38 special handgun during the course of the incident. The report states that after the shot was fired, Brogan attempted to flee from Ford. The victim collapsed near the rear of his own vehicle, landing face down in a ditch, the report states.

Duncan retrieved the handgun and three spent .38 shell casings at the scene.

Brogan, also of Speedwell, was 44 at the time of his death.

Ford was arrested at the scene and booked into the Claiborne County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Later, while under care in the Claiborne Medical Center, Ford reportedly assaulted a duty nurse and two sheriff’s deputies during a disruption on June 3, 2015.

Deputy Randy Wilmoth stated in his report that Ford struck the deputy on his chest, swung at him and attempted to reach for his firearm prior to the arrival of fellow officer Andrew Sturgill.

“The defendant (Ford) failed to comply with the commands of both officers and, trying to intimidate the officers, began slinging trays and tearing items off the wall in his room,” the report reads, in part.

The officers deployed tasers, according to the report, “with little to no effect on the defendant and force was ultimately employed by the officers in an effort to subdue him.” Once restrained, Ford was given a sedative, the report says.

In September 2015 a grand jury indicted Ford for second-degree murder, attempted escape and three counts of assault.

Based upon Thursday’s verdict, Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton revoked Ford’s bail and he was taken back into custody at the Claiborne County Jail, according to the 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

This case was prosecuted by Duncan of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Claiborne County E-911, Claiborne County EMS, Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department, Claiborne County Rescue Squad and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

At trial, the State was represented by District Attorney General Jared Effler and Assistants District Attorney General Graham Wilson and Matthew McClung.

Attorney Wesley Stone represented Ford.

Ford’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 24.

Reach Marisa Anders at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @newsgirl88.

