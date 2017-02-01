Bulldogs Bulletin

As the first month of the new semester winds to a close, students are getting a spring in their step as all the spring sports and activities are all inching closer.

This Friday will be senior night at the Bulldog’s basketball game. The event is to honor all graduating seniors who cheered, danced, and played basketball this season.

Next Monday, Feb. 6, will be the ninth annual Pink Out for Black event. T-shirts are on sale at CHS. As we wrap up basketball season, spring sports tryouts and workouts are going to be coming soon. If a student would like to participate, they may see the coaches of baseball, softball, track and tennis.

There will be a school board meeting at Claiborne High School on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Prom will be on April 21 at 6 p.m. and tickets will be going on sale to juniors and seniors soon. Also, the senior class is starting to plan Project Graduation. Senior parent volunteers are needed as well as community sponsors.