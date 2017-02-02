Time for Pink Out 9

It’s time to get your pink out and ready to wear for Pink Out For Black.

Claiborne High School is holding the Ninth Annual Pink Out for Black event February 6.

This event is a yearly spectacle with a single goal: To raise as many funds as possible for cancer research and scholarships for those affected by cancer.

This year’s theme is The Final Countdown. Organizers of the event hope cancer will soon undergo its final countdown and become a treatable disease sooner rather than later. Cancer doesn’t discriminate — a vast majority of people know someone who has been touched in some way by this disease.

As in the past, many activities will be held during the evening in addition to the CHS basketball teams taking the court.

According to POFB organizer Becky Crutchfield, Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess and Miss Food City Callie Corum will be in attendance that night. Corum is a former Claiborne County Miss Fairest of the Fair as well.

The event was launched in memory of Karen Black, a teacher at CHS who died at a young age from cancer. It has grown into a community-wide event over the past eight years it has taken place. Everyone is invited to attend and support the POFB cause.

Shirts for the event are available at Sun Loan and at CHS.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress The annual Pink Out For Black event brings the community together for a common cause. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2015-Pink-Out-eight.jpg Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress The annual Pink Out For Black event brings the community together for a common cause.