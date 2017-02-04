The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Foster DeVore – simple assault

Jeremy Neal Walker – criminal impersonation, outstanding child support attachment

Robert Daton Wesley McDonald – reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Stacey Danielle Evans – outstanding child support attachment

Joshua Dwight Carnes – capias/bench warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon, driving under the influence (second offense) and possession of a schedule II drugs

Ricky Sulfridge Jr. – capias/bench warrant for theft of property up to $10,000, violation of probation

Sherry Mae Neal – capias/bench warrant for two counts possession of a schedule II drugs

Justin Adam Hopson – capias/bench warrant, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license, violation of the seat belt law and violations of probation

Jody Darrell Akers – violations of probation for 13 counts forgery

Michael Edward Wade – violations of probation for burglary and theft over $1,000, new charge of evading arrest

James Robert Shoffner – violations of probation for possession of a schedule IV drugs and public intoxication, failure to appear for vandalism over $500, possession of a schedule IV drugs, speeding, driving on a suspended license and public intoxication

Jennifer Marie Daniels – violation of probation for driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for criminal impersonation, criminal trespassing, theft over $500, theft involving merchandise under $500, driving on a revoked license and violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws

Tommy W. Gambrel – failure to appear for theft involving merchandise under $500 and for a violation of probation on theft under $500

Joey Ray Douglas – failure to appear for speeding and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Harley Mack Evans – failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

Lora DeLane Branam – two counts possession of a schedule IV drugs

Julia RoseAnn Johnson – two counts possession of a schedule II drugs

Daniel Lewis Baker – driving on a suspended license

Richard Alan Panther – disorderly conduct

Chester Lynn Webb – public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Mandy Amourex – (capias/bench warrant) 37 counts prescription drug fraud

Kathryn Anne Loft – capias/bench warrant

Rachel Diane Eakins – two outstanding warrants, driving on a suspended license

Justin Stanley Shelby Daniels – violations of probation for burglary and theft over $1,000

Kathy JoAnn Rouse – violation of probation for attempted possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia, new charge of theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Robert McDonald – reckless driver, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility laws

Phillip Mark Anthony Lawson – speeding 50/30, violation of the seat belt law

Michelle Lee Capps – speeding 50/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

Darrell Keith Sizelove Jr. – speeding 60/45, violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Harve R. Dixon – speeding 58/30

Candice B. Miller – speeding 65/45

Avery W. Williams – speeding 50/30

Jonathan H. Ford – speeding 50/30

Brandon W. Payne – speeding 64/45

Joshua M. Love – speeding 63/45

Ashley D. Barger – speeding 60/45

Justin Lee Gregory – violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Gary M. Shockley – violation of the traffic control device law

Monica Dawn Massingill – violation of the light law

Patricia Sue Phelps – two counts possession of a schedule II drugs

Clint Luke Short – driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggressive panhandling

Brianna Roper – violations of the registration, financial responsibility and 30 day address change laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

Justin Adam Hopson – domestic assault

Alicia Holloway Webb – speeding 73/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

William Taylor Riden – speeding 70/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Jeremy Suelflow – speeding 67/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Dakota Glen Brock – speeding 47/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

Aspen Nicole Rosenbalm – speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Whitney Cierra Wagers – speeding 45/30, violation of the license plates display law

Jason Scott Weaver – speeding 69/45

Dustin Shane Sandifur – speeding 57/35

Santana Haley Green – speeding 66/45

Martha Calderon – speeding 66/45

David Paul Carter – speeding 50/30

Naomi Faye Guy – speeding 64/45

Karen Chadwell – speeding 64/45

Amanda Elizabeth Ellis – speeding 49/30

Katelyn Tucker – speeding 63/45

Paul G. Green – speeding 62/45

Nicolas Perez – speeding

Brandon Lloyd Cox – speeding

Jackie Nichole Jarnigan – violation of the traffic control device law

Steven Swim – violation of the traffic lane move over law

Kimberly Nicole Silcox – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Amy McAfee – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Stephanie Laneal Bailey – violation of the financial responsibility law

Rosa Chabok – violation of the financial responsibility law

Kaycee Elizabeth Collins – violation of the financial responsibility law

