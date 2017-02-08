Connecting trails for the future

Spring is just around the corner and people are looking for ways to get more active with warmer weather on the horizon. The Three Corners Trail Committee is working to provide more cohesive trail opportunities for bikers, hikers, horseback riders and ATV enthusiasts in the area.

The committee met recently to focus on how to go about accomplishing their goals and discuss the next step for the project that will extend and connect trails in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky for an overarching trail system.

“We want to do this today for our children and grandchildren for generations to come. We’re working today for the future,” said Russ Clark with the National Park Service.

The meeting was a workshop led by Clark to focus on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the project which were identified by local supporters of the project.

“One thing we’ve got going for us now is that we’re working together to get things done. It wouldn’t have been too long ago that we’d have been competing for grants and working against each other, but this is how we get things done now and I think it’s a good thing, really,” said Grace.

Some of the strengths identified include the diversity of the wildlife, tourism opportunities and terrain in the area, historical significance of the Cumberland Gap and the different park systems which encompass these. Weaknesses identified include project funding, a depressed local economy and the complexity of the project. Opportunities for the project included the diversity of the trails and the overwhelming amount of community support the project has, but threats to the project included regulations and the many hoops the committee would need to jump through to complete the project.

This meeting is part of an ongoing effort by the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance grant which was received by the Three Corners Trail Committee last year. Work began on the project in 2014.

Kelsey Gerhardt|Daily News Trails in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park will connect to state park trails in the area to provide many more opportunities for horseback riding, hiking, ATV enthusists and cycling thanks to efforts from the Three Corners Trails Committee.