Estep hears plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep heard several plea agreements recently, during Claiborne Sessions Court.

Rachel Rae Blankenship, 21, charged with attempted forgery, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Blankenship was given credit for 32 days of jail time already served. She must pay $175 in restitution to her victim. This case runs concurrently with prior violations of probation cases in which Blankenship failure to report to probation, nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees, theft of property under $500, forgery and public intoxication while on probation.

Kenneth D. Kibert, 46, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 48 hours confinement. Kibert was given credit for time served. He must attend DUI School. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Alex Dalton Reece, 19, charged with possession of a schedule VI drugs, was granted a one year deferred judgment and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Tyler Johnson, 19, charged with possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Johnson was given credit for six days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. This case runs concurrently with a violation of probation one.

Curtis DeWayne Slusher, 68, charged with simple possession of Opana, a schedule II drug, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation.

Lonnie A. Bridges, 58, charged with theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Bridges must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and fines beginning on May 21. He forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund and must pay $1,028 in restitution to Shylock’s Pawn. As a condition of his probationary status, Bridges must appear in court on April 21 for review of his compliance to his sentence requirements. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant. This case runs concurrently with all prior ones.

Gregory Allen Goins Jr., 29, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, was granted a one year deferred judgment and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Goins was ordered to pay all court costs and fines in full the day of his hearing.

