Sexton processes criminal plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton processed several plea agreements last week, during hearings in Claiborne County Criminal Court.

Danny Runions, 58, charged with one count each of assault and felony evading arrest, was sentenced to a concurrent two years at 30 percent confinement. This case runs concurrently with one from Union County.

Jennifer Lee Ray, 34, was initially charged with two counts of vehicular assault and one count each of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain traffic lane. Ray was sentenced to a split confinement of six years TDOC supervised probation with one year at 75 percent confinement on one count each of reckless aggravated assault and vehicular assault. Sexton dismissed the charges of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain traffic lane. She was given credit for jail time from July 12 to Jan. 23. Ray must pay at least $150 per month in court costs beginning 30 days after release from jail. She must pay $10,000 in restitution to her victim and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Chad Allen Green, 28, initially charged with one count each of aggravated burglary and forgery, was sentenced to four years at 30 percent confinement on the one count of aggravated burglary. The forgery charge is nolle. Green was given credit for 71 days of jail time already served. This case runs consecutively with a parole sentence.

Christopher Scott Middleton, 30, was initially charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, theft of property up to $60,000, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked license. Middleton was sentenced to a split confinement of ten years TDOC supervised probation with one year confinement on the one charge of aggravated assault. He was given credit for any jail time served since April 9. Middleton must pay at least $100 per month in court costs beginning 30 days after release from jail. He is barred from any contact with his victim and must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from her, her property, her place of employment or any other place she is likely to be.

Larry Wayne Runions, 37, charged with one count of auto burglary, was granted a hearing on Feb. 27 to determine alternative sentencing to the recommended two years at 30 percent confinement. Runions was given credit for 29 days of jail time already served. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Danny Thomas Dennison, 36, charged with one count of auto burglary, was sentenced to two years confinement. Dennison was given credit for 47 days of jail time already served. As part of his plea agreement, Dennison will serve six months of a violation of probation case concurrently with this one.

Gregory Scott Reed, 31, charged with one count of vandalism over $1,000, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement. Reed was given credit for jail time already served since March 25. He must pay $250 in restitution to the Claiborne County Jail.

Brittany Brooks, 20, charged with two counts of criminal impersonation and one count each of promotion of methamphetamine manufacture (property) and failure to appear, was sentenced to a split confinement of three years TDOC supervised probation with 35 days confinement. Brooks was given credit for 35 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs beginning on Feb. 24.

Martin Lynn Bolden, 33, charged with accessory after the fact, was sentenced to one year confinement and given credit for 82 days of jail time already served. This case runs consecutively to a current criminal sentence.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribeCP.