The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Roy M. Ford – second degree murder

Arlen Shane Lambert – aggravated domestic assault

Adam Jeffery Parkey – domestic assault, failure to appear for speeding and violation of the driver’s license law

Adam Reuben Johnson – domestic assault

Carrie Sue Johnson – domestic assault

Tessa Blake Laws – child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine

Larry Keith Poore – aggravated burglary, burglary, theft of property over $10,000, theft over $1,000, theft of property under $1,000 (charges generated on two separate dates)

Hunter M. Hassler – possession of methamphetamine for sell and/or delivery, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, two counts possession of a schedule IV drugs for sell and/or delivery, one count each possession of a schedule III drugs for sell and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia

Marty Allen Collins – outstanding child support attachment

Kenneth Ray Powers – capias/bench warrant for resisting stop, search, violations of probation for driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license (second offense) and violation of the financial responsibility law

Steven C. Roesch – violation of probation for child endangerment

William Jason Davidson – failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

William Earl Calhoun – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

DeWayne Edison Webb – driving on a suspended license

Cumberland Gap Police Dept.

Rodney Duane Walker – failure to appear for criminal trespassing

National Park Service

Johnny Lee Sprouls – driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care, failure to report

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Anthony Martinez – aggravated domestic assault, criminal trespassing, vandalism

Tina Lynn Jackson – domestic assault

Tracy Dee Pry – domestic assault

Terrandalum Scott Litton – child endangerment, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of the child restraint law, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law, violation from Union County for possession of drug paraphernalia

Delsia Faith Anglian – criminal impersonation, failure to appear for public intoxication

Brad Lee Collins – auto theft over $1,000, vandalism over $1,000, violation of probation for indecent exposure

Timothy Wayne Munsey – driving under the influence

Rachel Michele Patterson – felony evading arrest, three counts reckless endangerment, one count each reckless driving, driving under the influence, speeding 67/45, possession, sell, delivery of a schedule II drugs and driving left of the traffic center line (charges generated inside New Tazewell and Tazewell)

James Austin Lynch – speeding 61/45

Cynthia Ann Gerrells – failure to appear for two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct

Matthew Adam Kirkland – failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

Jason D. Wilt – possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the littering law, capias/bench warrant from Union County for driving on a revoked license

Ralph Seals Jr. – violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

Samantha Marie Singleton – fugitive from justice on grand larceny from Virginia

Jason Henry Butler – driving under the influence

Debra Nicole Davis – speeding 6945

Joseph Jacob Mills – speeding 69/45

Jordon Alice Partin – speeding 69/45

Antoinette Boggs – speeding 66/45

Becky Hawk – speeding 64/45

James Alex Welch – speeding 63/45

Lance M. Johnson – speeding 63/45

Nichole Althea Seal – speeding 62/45

Johnny Peter Horton – speeding 61/45

Teresa Lynn Nichols – speeding 61/45

Thomas A. Reagan – speeding 60/45

Shelley Renee Roberts – capias/bench warrant for criminal trespassing, possession of a schedule II drugs, theft under $500 and public intoxication, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II drugs, theft under $500 and theft involving merchandise, violations of probation

Reina Cunningham Parker – theft of property under $500

Amber Shay Dixson – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Chasity Ann Thomas – driving under the influence, violation of the open container law

James Anthony Reeves – possession of methamphetamine, suboxone and drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

John Ray Elrod – violation of probation

Jessee Lynn Gilliam – failure to appear for speeding, violation of the seat belt law and driving on a suspended license

