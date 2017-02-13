Staples to speak at LMU

The Lincoln Memorial University Department of Multicultural Student Services and Black Student Union will welcome Ambassador George Staples for a lecture to celebrate Black History Month at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Arnold Auditorium of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum.

Staples has served as the U.S. ambassador to several African nations during his 25-year foreign service career. He served as ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda from 1998-2001 and later served as ambassador to Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. Additionally, he was deputy chief of mission in Bahrain and Zimbabwe.

Most recently, Staples served as a political advisor to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) for NATO in Belgium. His career also included a tenure as senior watch officer in the State Department’s Operation Center and senior Turkey desk officer in the Bureau of European Affairs during the first Gulf War. Staples has also served as a national security fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Prior to joining the State Department, Staples served as a military officer in the U.S. Air Force, and a manager in private industry. Today, he is a commissioner on the Kentucky Human Rights Commission and teaches a course in African development challenges at the University of Kentucky’s Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce in Lexington, Kentucky. Staples holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree from Central Michigan.

The event is free and open to the public.

