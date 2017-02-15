Men charged with kidnapping

An ongoing investigation recently led to several felony arrests, including charges for kidnapping and trafficking of a person for a commercial sex act, according to a news release from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff David Ray states in the release that the Criminal Investigations Division was lead to two separate residences for which search warrants were obtained.

Nathan G. Taylor, 47, Steven Daniel Moore, 43, and Steven Coty Lee Moore, 24, all of Tazewell, were located at the residences and placed into custody on Feb. 13.

Several items of evidence were located in reference to the charges at both residences, stated lead investigator Tim Shrout in the release.

According to the release, two victims involved in the case “were (allegedly) bound by their hands and feet, held against their will and threatened with a deadly weapon for several hours.”

The investigation revealed that the victims were allegedly transported by the suspects from one residence to another during the time of their captivity, the release states.

“Phone calls were forced upon the victims in order to obtain monies for their release,” states the release.

Each man was charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault. In addition, Taylor was charged with two counts of extortion and trafficking of a person for a commercial sex act, as well as possession of a schedule II controlled substance for resale and delivery.

The suspects were taken to the Claiborne County Jail. Each was arraigned on Feb. 13 and given a bond of $250,000 each.

Nathan G. Taylor http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Nathan-G-Taylor.jpg Nathan G. Taylor Steven Coty Moore http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Steven-Coty-Moore.jpg Steven Coty Moore Steven Daniel Moore http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Steven-Daniel-Moore.jpg Steven Daniel Moore

Allegedly forced victims to ask for money in exchange for release