Raising relatives

Those who suddenly find themselves caring for a grandchild or other school-aged relative may find assistance through the Relative Caregiver Program. Funded via a grant through the Department of Children’s Services, the program offers a myriad of ‘helps’ for those opening their homes to a child who has been abandoned, abused or neglected by its parent.

Those enrolled in the state program receive information, referrals, access to support groups, respite care, assistance with family advocacy issues and can participate in educational workshops.

The program also offers quarterly ‘enrichments’ to the caregivers and those being serviced. The enrichments may include tickets to current movies or other various attractions.

Mindy Sidwell, family advocate with Omni Community Health, gave a short synopsis of the innovative program last week during the regular monthly meeting of the Claiborne County Board of Education. Sidwell said her office is currently searching for a location in Tazewell or New Tazewell in which to host monthly support group meetings.

To qualify for the program, the caregiver must be related by blood, marriage or adoption and must have primary care of the child, aged 18 years or under. The age requirement may be extended to 19 years if that particular child is expected to complete high school or an equivalent vocational or technical training program before the age of 20.

“We do ask that they have custody of the child. I’ve gotten a few calls where the parent is living in the home with the grandparent, and they (the caregiver) still have custody of the child. It’s great that they have a resource of the parent still there. But, we’re not allowed to step in unless they (the caregiver) have power of attorney or custody of that child.

“That doesn’t mean the parent isn’t allowed to see them,” said Sidwell.

To qualify for the program, the caregiver’s income must be at least 200 percent below the current poverty line, she said.

For more information, call Sidwell at 865-216-7541.

In other action, the annual Clinch-Powell Regional Science Fair will be held on March 10. Sixth grade winners from each school will congregate at 9 a.m. sharp inside the Tex Turner Arena, located on the Lincoln Memorial University campus in Harrogate. The budding scientists will display their expertise in the hope that their hard work will earn them a winning spot in the finals.

The board approved the seventh and eighth grade Panther Middle School football cheerleaders, along with volunteers Christy Capps and Amber Morris. Capps is a teacher at Cumberland Gap High. Morris was approved, pending a background check.

Clairfield Elementary won the monthly attendance competition between schools. Despite living in a rugged, isolated location, the students managed to pull down a solid 96.2 percent attendance record for the month of January.

Jan Runions | Claiborne Progress Angie Estes, Claiborne elementary education supervisor, showcases the T-shirt worn by sixth graders who participated in the annual BizTown program, sponsored each year by First Century Bank. Eleanor Yoakum, chairman of the bank board of directors, holds the plaque of appreciation she accepted on behalf of the institution. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Yoakum-Estes-pic.jpg Jan Runions | Claiborne Progress Angie Estes, Claiborne elementary education supervisor, showcases the T-shirt worn by sixth graders who participated in the annual BizTown program, sponsored each year by First Century Bank. Eleanor Yoakum, chairman of the bank board of directors, holds the plaque of appreciation she accepted on behalf of the institution. Jan Runions | Claiborne Progress Neta Munsey, chairperson of the Claiborne school board, stands to the right of three of the four teachers who recently earned tenure status. From the left are HY Livesay teacher Sherry Smith, Forge Ridge instructor Mary Ramsey and Tazewell-New Tazewell Primary teacher Lucinda Drummonds. Livesay instructor Christy Brooks, who was the fourth teacher to recently earn tenure, was not present to accept her plaque. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_tenured-teachers-pic.jpg Jan Runions | Claiborne Progress Neta Munsey, chairperson of the Claiborne school board, stands to the right of three of the four teachers who recently earned tenure status. From the left are HY Livesay teacher Sherry Smith, Forge Ridge instructor Mary Ramsey and Tazewell-New Tazewell Primary teacher Lucinda Drummonds. Livesay instructor Christy Brooks, who was the fourth teacher to recently earn tenure, was not present to accept her plaque.

State program assists caregivers of school aged children