The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Richard McKinley Russell – aggravated assault, theft of property under $1,000

Donna Alexandria Alvarado – possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine

Lawrence Daniel Rice – driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a revoked license

Jennifer Ann Johnson – driving under the influence, criminal impersonation, violation of the implied consent law

Meghan Louise McDaniel – driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violations of the financial responsibility and ten day address change laws, violation of probation

Ronald E. Jones – outstanding child support attachment

Jonathon Frank Maples – capias/bench warrant for reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license

Michael Dale Coffey – capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule II drugs and violation of the driver’s license law

Randall Ray Rogers – capias/bench warrant

Anthony Samps Brock – outstanding warrants for evading arrest and possession of a schedule VI drugs

James Robert Miller – violations of probation for burglary, theft over $1,000 and theft under $500

Kaitlyn Paige Hatfield – violation of probation for theft of property under $500

Jamie Lee Lankford – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for a violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia

Cody Lynn England – failure to appear for violation of the light law

Neal Anthony Welch – sale of a schedule II controlled substance (indictment)

Mickey DeVin Marlow – driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Phillip Wayne Greer – aggravated domestic assault, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search

Christina Taretha Day – assault

Jonathon Thomas Sutton – possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas Dean Cole – aggravated burglary, failure to appear for vandalism, possession of methamphetamine, theft involving merchandise over $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia

Gregory Lynn Harding – accident resulting in damage to a vehicle, failure to exercise due care, driving on a revoked license (ninth offense), failure to report an accident in a timely manner, violation of the financial responsibility law

Heather Nicole Twigg – introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, capias/bench warrant for public intoxication, possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia, outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000

Sarah Jessica Middleton – fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, theft of property over $10,000 (motor vehicle), violations of probation for theft under $500 and violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for possession of a legend drug, theft under $500, theft involving merchandise, speeding and violations of the light, driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Hazel England – criminal impersonation, theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Clint Luke Short – criminal trespassing, aggravated panhandling

David Thomas Hall – criminal trespassing

Eric Michael Lambert – driving under the influence

Jacob Allen Morris – speeding 91/45, two counts reckless endangerment, one count each reckless driving, drag racing and evading arrest by a motor vehicle

Riley Jessie Thompson – speeding 91/45, reckless driving, drag racing, evading arrest by motor vehicle

Beau E. Bennett – speeding 55/30, violations of the financial responsibility and proper display of license plates laws

Jordan Kelly Smith – speeding 55/30, violation of the financial responsibility laws

Lonnie A. Miracle – speeding 52/30, violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Wayne Collett – speeding 49/30, driving on a suspended license, violations of the financial responsibility and muffler laws

Vamuyan Sheriff – speeding 68/45

Beth Ann Johnston – speeding 52/30

Vonnie Edward Seals – speeding 66/45

Lara A. Vineyard – speeding 60/45

Paul Travis Gibson – possession of a schedule III controlled substance, theft under $1,000 (shoplifting), violations of probation for failure to appear, failure to appear for driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license (fifth offense) and failure to drive a motor vehicle right of the center line

Glenda Kay Thacker – theft of merchandise under $1,000

Jessica Nicole Bussell – theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Amber LeAnn Malone – driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Matthew Douglas Young – driving on a revoked license

Morgan S. Cook – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Johnnie Kelley Hall – public intoxication

Cleon Dale Hall – public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

Greg Lynn Collins – leaving the scene of an accident

Haley LeAnn Justice – capias/bench warrant for a drug related violation of probation

Amber D. Johnson – capias/bench warrant

Rodney Hiram Greene – violation of probation from Hamblen County

Bruce K. Pierce – speeding 70/45, failure to yield motor vehicle right of way

Anita Yvonne Wilder – speeding 43/30, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

Rochelle Black Jr. – speeding 71/45

Jane C. Howe – speeding 65/45

Kayla Noel Martins – speeding 65/45

James Edward Walker – speeding 64/45

Chad Everette Yeary – speeding 63/45

Kenneth L. Boggs – speeding 62/45

Cortney R. Booth – speeding 61/45

Diana Lucille Hurst – speeding 61/45

Sabina M. Lin – failure to yield traffic right of way

Kayla M. Beavers – following a motor vehicle too closely

Ronald Todd Boling – driving on a revoked license

Matthew Cureton Welch – violation of the registration law

Robin Michelle Capps – violation of the financial responsibility law

Justin Adam Hopson – disorderly conduct

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Frederick Scott Douglas – driving on a revoked license, violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws, violations of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for driving under the influence

