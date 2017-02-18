JFWA to host preview day

The J. Frank White Academy, located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University, will hold a Student Preview Day on Feb. 20. The event is designed to give area parents and students a glimpse of what attending a private college preparatory academy would be like.

“This is a great opportunity for families to take a closer look at their children’s education,” said JFWA Principal Jarryd Boster. “If their students are not thriving in their current setting, then the personal attention, small class sizes and family atmosphere available at the J. Frank White Academy may be just what their students need.”

The morning will kick off at 8:15 a.m. with an information session followed by class preview and lunch for the prospective students. Parents and guardians will be given an opportunity to meet administrators and teachers and review the curriculum. At least one parent or guardian must be in attendance, and application fees will be waived for all attendees.

JFWA is accredited by AdvancED. JFWA students enjoy small class sizes, a dedicated and caring faculty and access to LMU’s library, arena, science labs, dining hall and other facilities. Since its founding in 1989, the Academy has had a 100 percent college placement rate.

Located in Farr-Chinnock Hall, JFWA classrooms are state-of-the-art and equipped with advanced learning technology. Designated online learning days enable the students to continue lessons at home when weather disrupts travel. A modified block schedule affords students more time for science lab and other complex subjects.

The school offers a tiered tuition structure with inclusive rates that include a buffet style meal plan and tablets as supplemental learning tools for each student. The rates vary by grade level. Each student can also earn up to 30 hours of college credit prior to graduation with no additional fees.

Advance reservations can be obtained by calling Chris Campbell at 423-869-6452.

The J. Frank White Academy is a private coeducational college preparatory school located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University and serves students grades 4-12 from Claiborne, Union, Campbell and Hancock counties in Tennessee; Bell County, Kentucky; and Lee County, Virginia. For more information contact the Academy Office at 869-6234 or visit www.lmunet.edu/academy.