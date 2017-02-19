LMU offering free basic tax preparation

The Lincoln Memorial University School of Business is once again offering free basic tax preparation services through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

School of Business students will be preparing taxes under the supervision and guidance of Assistant Professor of Business Roger Holt, a retired IRS employee, Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., through the IRS tax deadline on April 17. Holt and his students have been trained on the IRS tax software and are certified to e-file returns.

The services are available for very basic returns, including state income tax reporting. VITA has set up a temporary office in room 117 of the Business and Education Building on LMU’s main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee. Services are available on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals or families with income below $56,000 (no farming, no self-employment and no business). No appointments are necessary. Filers should bring proof of identification, tax documents including wage and earning statements from all employers (W-2 and 1099 forms), social security cards for household, interest statements, health insurance statements and a copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available. For more information contact Holt at 423-869-6699 or 423-737-2828.

The LMU School of Business is accredited by The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). LMU offers undergraduate business majors and programs in accounting, finance management, marketing, professional golf management and small business and entrepreneurship; a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) program including traditional, online and executive MBA options; dual degree programs; a Master of Science in Business Analytics; and a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program. For more information about undergraduate and graduate programs in business at LMU call 423-869-6254.

School of Business Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to run through April 17