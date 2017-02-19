As a child during the Great Depression years of the 1930s, there isn’t a lot I remember about the hardships of that decade. My family was living on a farm in the western part of Claiborne County. We were isolated from much of the larger world and somewhat isolated from neighbors. By the time I was six or seven, a part of the outside world was brought to us and the folks who lived in part of the Speedwell community: a Rolling Store! I do remember that as an important part of my early childhood years.

Parts of both Claiborne and Campbell Counties were served by the store on wheels. It was operated by George Smith, a cousin of my father’s, who used his energy and entrepreneurship to use either a modified truck or bus to launch his door-to-door grocery service. The store contained built-in storage bins, shelves that reached to the top of the vehicle, drawers for smaller items, and scales for the convenience of the grocer and the customer.

The owner was gearing his business to those rural families who didn’t get out often to the stores on the nearest highway. He had a good customer base, because he also knew it was not easy for the housewives to get to the closest towns, LaFollette and Middlesboro. There wasn’t much money for gasoline to make the trips or for buying groceries. No second car, and often there might be no car at all for them to use.

The customers liked the reliability of the rolling store owner. He showed up at every house along his route regardless of the season or the weather conditions, and he was there on the same day of each week, at approximately the same time of day. At our house, his stop was generally just after lunch time. The store seemed to stay on schedule in the heat of summer, the cold of winter, and through the mud and water left after heavy rainfall or recent snow.

A large garden adjacent to our house provided most of the vegetables our family needed during much of the year, and garden vegetables and fruits that could be canned, dried, or stored were carefully prepared and preserved to provide meals through the winter months. We had cellars where potatoes and apples could be stored, for example. Canned goods were also stored on shelves in a cellar.

The store that rolled into our lives once a week for several years had a supply of staples including sugar, coffee, salt and pepper, and most of the kitchen needs that weren’t available from our garden. Corn was grown on the farm and was taken to the nearest grist mill for grinding into meal. For our family, the closest mill was a few miles away near the Cawood School.

Sometimes, when there wasn’t enough money to purchase treats and the children had done a good job with their farm chores, they might be allowed to take an egg or two to the rolling store and trade them for cookies, gum, or candy—-in limited quantities! George Smith would always take eggs for pay and would also accept chickens for pay. It was a good example of barter in the Great Depression days when cash was very limited.

The rolling store that served portions of the Speedwell community probably stopped its service as World War Two erupted in 1941 and able-bodied men were called to military service. During the war, gasoline and tires were rationed. The demise of the store on wheels brought an end to a very important and much appreciated addition to life in a remote rural portion of both Claiborne and Campbell Counties.

The years following the end of the Second World War were years of greater prosperity and greater change for Tennesseans and for all Americans. Dramatic changes were witnessed in both rural and urban life, not the least of which were the large super markets that became more easily accessible to families from Speedwell and other communities. They were no longer isolated from the main stream of commerce and activity. And to them and future generations, the rolling store became a memory of the Great Depression.

