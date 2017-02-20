Estep considers plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep considered several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne County Sessions Court.

Rondal Keith Brock, 55, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Brock was ordered to pay all court costs in full by May 4.

Robert Seal, 27, charged with one count each of assault of a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Seal was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. He must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Jennifer Ann Johnson, 36, charged with one count each of criminal impersonation and driving under the influence, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Johnson was given credit for two days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines beginning on March 7. Johnson must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Joshua Dwight Carnes, 31, charged with driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Carnes was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines beginning on March 2. Carnes must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for two years.

Penny Ann Johnson, 34, charged with driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Johnson was given credit for any jail time served at arrest. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. Johnson must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel and must attend DUI School. Her driver’s license is revoked for two years. Johnson is eligible for 28 days of credit for jail time in exchange for serving an inpatient rehabilitation program.

Billy L. Nole, 40, charged with driving under the influence with a child inside the vehicle, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 32 days confinement. Nole will serve his jail time on consecutive weekends. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year. Nole is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Betty J. Brooks, 31, charged with one count each of driving under the influence (with enhancement) and driving on a revoked license (second offense), was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 32 days confinement. Brooks was given credit for 23 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Brooks must also attend DUI School. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Cherry Whitaker, 53, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Whitaker was given credit for any jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Julio Martin Domingo, 18, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Domingo was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines beginning March 2. His driver’s license is revoked for one year, if applicable.

Wilbur Thomas Davis, 58, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Davis was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Lindsey R. Epperson, 30, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Epperson was given credit for any jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Michael Joseph Gilbert, 53, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Gilbert was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety. Gilbert is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Darrell J. Hendrickson, 46, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Hendrickson was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits a handgun. Hendrickson must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety. Hendrickson is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Heather Pauline Jean Cupp, 26, charged with reckless driving, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of her probationary status, Cupp was ordered to pay all court costs in full the day of her hearing.

