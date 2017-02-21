Animal shelter rededicated

The Claiborne Animal Shelter is now going to be known as the Glenn W. and Ann Shumate Bowling Animal Shelter.

Family, friends and distinguished guests from near and far gathered recently in the auditorium of the Walters State Community College Claiborne Campus to honor the work of Ann Shumate Bowling and her commitment to the Claiborne Animal Shelter. Previously dedicated as the Glenn W. Bowling Animal Center, in memory of Ann’s late husband, the large crowd on Saturday showed their appreciation for Ann as the Animal Shelter Board of Directors rededicated the center as the Glenn W. and Ann Shumate Bowling Animal Shelter to honor both.

Carl Nichols, secretary of the board of directors, opened the program and introduced Virginia Caperton, president of the board of directors. Caperton encouraged the group to visit the shelter and spread its mission throughout the community, and she stated that she had some very “big shoes to fill” in her new position.

Kathy Zimprich was next to address the crowd as she provided some very enlightening information regarding Ann’s diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Her presentation was incredibly thoughtful and sensitive, but also quite frank, as she described the daily obstacles and challenges facing those who battle ALS.

Shelter Director, Misti Roberts, shared some amazing statistics with the guests regarding the number of animals taken in at the shelter, adopted out, transported, and those reunited with their owners. Roberts praised Ann’s work and dedication to the mission of the shelter, and she shared her personal appreciation of Ann’s support of her role at the shelter and the leadership that Ann has provided over the years.

Nichols then presented his original poem, “While You’ve Been Away.” In this poem, Ann talks to thousands of shelter animals who have been served by the Claiborne Animal Shelter as they accompany her to join Glenn in heaven and are excited to tell him about his legacy and the shelter’s progress. Then, in Glenn’s memory, Janice Derreberry sang one of his favorite songs, “Amazing Grace.”

Liza Martz, former shelter director and member of the board of directors, then took to the stage to provide a history of the shelter and some of her early memories of getting the shelter up and running. She told some humorous stories of how she and Ann spent time “politicking” to raise funds and garner support for the shelter during the earliest stages. She, too, thanked Ann for her untiring and unwavering devotion throughout every phase of the shelter’s development and ongoing mission.

Thomas McAfee, longtime friend of Glenn and Ann, took to the podium to deliver Ann’s personal message to those in attendance. Thomas began with his own expression of appreciation for Glenn and Ann’s support of his personal endeavors and how much it meant to him to be able to be Ann’s voice on this most important day.

Ann’s comments to those gathered included her sincere appreciation for the honor being bestowed upon her through the rededication of the shelter. She thanked individuals who have supported her personally and the many volunteers, board members, businesses, county officials, and private donors who have supported the shelter from its inception. Ann encouraged everyone to step up and do what they could to ensure that the shelter continues to not just survive but thrive by making charitable donations, volunteering, attending fundraisers and spreading the word about the work of the shelter.

She challenged the guests to leave this world a better place than they found it and to replace their own personal “2 a.m. Worry Lists” with a “2 a.m. List of Gratitude,” two practices that she herself has employed and credits with giving her a sense of peace and control. She stated, “How we view the life we have been given, I believe, determines what we do with it.”

In closing, she reminded the crowd of a comment that her prior pastor, Dr. Ray Penn, once made that, “All dogs, and some cats, go to heaven.” She wanted to revise his commentary to state that, “All dogs and all cats go to heaven, and their very presence makes it a better place,” and she added that she hopes when she gets there, Glenn will take time out from bossing God to tell her how proud he is of everyone for the job they’ve done.

Following Ann’s touching remarks, Carla Fortner Brewer, Assistant District Attorney, presented a plaque to Ann from District Attorney General Jared Effler and his staff in appreciation of her many years of service to the Claiborne Animal Shelter and cooperation with the 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

In a personal tribute to Ann and her inspiring spirit, Janice Derreberry returned to the stage to perform a stirring rendition of “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

The program concluded with personal comments and a benediction by Claiborne County Mayor Jack Daniels.

If you would like more information about ALS, consult webmd.com, and for more information about how to help or make donations to the Glenn W. and Ann Shumate Bowling Animal Shelter, go to claiborneanimalshelter.com.

Photo submitted The Claiborne Animal Shelter was recently rededicated in memory of Glenn and in honor of Ann Bowling, both of whom have been driving forces behind the shelter and its success. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_shelter-pic.jpg Photo submitted The Claiborne Animal Shelter was recently rededicated in memory of Glenn and in honor of Ann Bowling, both of whom have been driving forces behind the shelter and its success.

Glenn W. and Ann Shumate Bowling Animal Shelter named in honor of tremendous supporters