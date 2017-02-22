Morristown Driver Services Center relocating to new facility

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has announced that the current Morristown Driver Services Center will close and relocate to a new center to better serve the citizens of Hamblen and surrounding counties. The new location will be located at 1551 East Morris Boulevard, east of Liberty Road.

The Morristown Driver Services Center, currently located on Buffalo Trail, will stop serving customers at the close of business on Feb. 23 and will reopen in the new location on Feb. 27 at 8:30 a.m. The new center will provide a larger space to accommodate the growth in the area, and offer comfortable furnishings. This center will also have a separate testing room, iPads, and the new Alico self-service check-in kiosk.

“Driver Services Centers are constantly being updated by the state to provide a better customer service,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey said. “Obviously, Morristown continues to serve as a regional hub for folks in the Lakeway Region who need in person transactions that can’t be comfortably handled online. I challenge the staff here at this new Center to serve our customers with a smile. I encourage citizens with renewal needs only, to visit our partner at the Hamblen County Clerk’s satellite office on Davy Crockett Parkway for even quicker service.”

The new Morristown center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This facility is a full-service center handling driver license issuance, identification card issuance, motor vehicle records, vision testing, knowledge and skills testing, handgun permit applications, voter registration, and organ donor considerations.

There will be grand opening on March 3 at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The mission of the Driver Services Division is to promote safe, knowledgeable, and competent drivers in the State of Tennessee. Using diversified program offerings, the Division is able to provide various services to Tennessee Citizens. The Driver Services Division is responsible for testing and issuing driver licenses as well as offering voter registration and issuance of driving records. For a full listing of center location and online driver services visit our website at www.tn./gov/safety and click on our Driver Services page.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

