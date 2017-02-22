Commission to honor Lady Indians

The Claiborne Commission is expected to honor the Powell Valley Elementary School girls’ varsity basketball team during its regular monthly meeting. The Lady Indians have proved themselves worthy opponents throughout the season, culminating in the 2017 Division I, Area 2 District Championship win.

The team went on to represent District 2 in the State Tournament, under the leadership of coaches Sandy Smith, Jeremiah Bean and Mandy Ausmus.

The PVES Lady Indians team consists of Taya Ausmus, Alana Bean, Olivia Williams, Brooklyn Sizemore, Kayli Hinckley, Emily McNew, Leslie Crumpler, Brett Asbury, Cayden Walker and Makayla Cutcher. Team manager is Sierra Patterson.

The commissioners will be appointing a replacement to fill the third district seat on the board. Former commissioner Ann Shumate Bowling submitted her letter of resignation earlier this year. The commission formally accepted that resignation during its regular January session.

As part of her commissioner duties, Bowling also sat on the planning commission, and the jail and buildings, grounds and personnel committees. Those seats are also ‘up for grabs.’

Also on the agenda is a resolution that, if adopted, will allow county property assessor Shane Breeding to begin the next five-year cycle of land appraisals.

Resolution 2017-010 calls for the reappraisal cycle to begin on July 1 of this year, with a revaluation of all county properties to be concluded in time for tax year 2022.

In other action, the commission is expected to adopt a resolution in support of a confirmation letter to the ‘ThreeStar’ Program. The letter affirms that the county is in compliance with all the requirements necessary to remain a member. Some of the requirements include filing a county debt management policy and cash flow forecast with the state comptroller.

Many times, the commission will add items to the agenda during the opening moments of the session.

The Claiborne Commission will meet inside the large courtroom of the Claiborne County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. The public is encouraged to attend these monthly meetings.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribeCP.

To appoint 3rd district commissioner