Gap mayor attends Elected Officials Academy

It appears that Cumberland Gap Mayor Neal Pucciarelli is all for learning as much as possible in preparation for any and all circumstances that might arise in his new town role. Pucciarelli recently traveled to Luttrell to attend a two-day overview course at the Elected Officials Academy. Pucciarelli participated in Level One, designed to give municipal officials a ‘leg-up’ in understanding the various aspects of their individual roles while allowing them time to network with other local officials.

While there, the Mayor was able to share ideas and gain new insight from his peers while covering various topics of interest. Included in the two-day workshop were courses covering the foundations and structure of Tennessee Municipal Government, municipal charters, codes, open records and meetings laws.

The group also studied ethics, municipal finance and ways in which to be an effective council.

The Academy is a component of the Comprehensive Municipal Training Program, provided by the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS). MTAS, a public service agency, provides technical assistance and training to cities and towns across the state through their governing bodies, mayors, managers, recorders and departmental heads.

A $200 fee for attending the workshop was paid out-of-pocket by Pucciarelli. The Gap Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) voted unanimously to reimburse the mayor.

In other action, ongoing concerns with the town’s wooden walkway were discussed during the regular monthly council meeting. Pucciarelli said he had met with representatives from the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. He said the park officials, who technically own a portion of the walkway, felt a real safety concern could be avoided by closing it during the inclement winter months.

The mayor said they had discussed possible alternatives to current plans to close the stretch of trailway from October to March of each year.

The group, Pucciarelli said, discussed spraying a sand mixture on the walkway to create traction. Building a trail alongside the walkway, designated for winter use only, was another viable option, he said.

Alderman Phillip Waller said the main purpose for the walkway is for fitness. It was never intended to be a tourist attraction, he said.

The council discussed adding signage to the walkway. However, several on the board said that signs are already been erected.

The board agreed to draft a letter to the Park Service, asking them to repair its side of the walkway so that the town may reopen its side.

Meanwhile, Pucciarelli encouraged citizens to call the Park Service with their comments.

Apparently, Gap residents are making use of the new credit/debit card option when paying their water bills. City recorder Linda Moyers said there have been several people paying by phone while others have set up recurring payments with either a credit/debit card or an ACH/bank transfer.

The convenience fee for using the credit/debit card option is four percent, per transaction. The ACH/bank transfer method carries a convenience fee of 50 cents, per transaction, Moyers said.

The Gap continues to struggle with water leaks. It was reported that the percentages for water losses went from 27 percent in December to 33 percent in January.

The Planning and Zoning Commission nailed down new procedures for issuing building permits, during its last meeting. Permit applications may be picked up at Town Hall. Building plans must be included with the completed application. The Planning and Zoning Commission will then review and approve the application and its corresponding plans prior to issuing the building permit.

The rededication ceremony of the Gap Off-Leash Dog Park was held on Feb. 15. The ceremony officially renamed the dog park in memory of the late Kaitlyn DeVries, a Lincoln Memorial University School of Veterinary Science student who passed away last year during a tragic automobile accident.

The BMA approved a motion to pay $200 to advertise on the new county map drafted by the Claiborne Economic Partnership. The advertisement will be included on the print version and on the Partnership website.

The Artists’ Cooperative is considering the purchase of a tree that will be permanently displayed at Festival Park. The new tree, if purchased, will be used for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, as well.

Alderpersons Teresa Fuson and Jerry Hopson were absent from the February BMA meeting.

Reach Jan Runions at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @scribeCP.

Photo submitted Cumberland Gap Mayor Neal Pucciarelli attended level one of a two-day Elected Officials Academy in Luttrell late last month. Pucciarelli is shown first from the left in the back row. Others attending the academy include UT-MTAS representatives Dawn McMillen and Laura Ogle-Graham. Harrogate representative Jennifer Ramsey (second from the left in the front row) and others from the towns of Rocky Top, Dandridge, Plainview, Decherd, New Market and Blaine were also in attendance. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Pucciarelli-pic.jpg Photo submitted Cumberland Gap Mayor Neal Pucciarelli attended level one of a two-day Elected Officials Academy in Luttrell late last month. Pucciarelli is shown first from the left in the back row. Others attending the academy include UT-MTAS representatives Dawn McMillen and Laura Ogle-Graham. Harrogate representative Jennifer Ramsey (second from the left in the front row) and others from the towns of Rocky Top, Dandridge, Plainview, Decherd, New Market and Blaine were also in attendance.

Meets with National Park on walkway