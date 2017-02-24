Grand jury returns indictments

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned several true bills during its Feb. 15 session, including one for Nona Elliott, 53, indicted on one count of aggravated assault during an event allegedly occurring on Oct. 14.

A true bill was returned on Dan Lawrence Rice, 45, for one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal institution, criminal trespassing, the sale of a schedule III controlled substance in a drug-free school zone, the possession of a schedule III controlled substance and evading arrest during incidents allegedly occurring on Nov. 1.

Christopher Ramsey, 30, was indicted on one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal institution during event allegedly occurring on Nov. 1.

The grand jury indicted Wanda Gibson, 62, charged with one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal institution during events allegedly occurring on Nov. 1.

Benjamin Wayne Hopson, 30, was indicted on one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal institution during events allegedly occurring on Nov. 1.

A true bill was returned on Elaine Marie Hopson, 56, indicted on one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal institution during events allegedly occurring on Nov. 1.

The grand jury indicted Anthony Wayne Dean, 38, charged with one count each of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce drugs into a penal institution during events allegedly occurring on Nov. 1.

Jina Ward, 46, was indicted on one count each of driving under the influence (second offense) and simple possession of a schedule VI drug (marijuana) during events allegedly occurring on Sept. 21. Ward had been previously convicted of driving under the influence on June 1, 2009.

A true bill was returned on Tobby Walker, 45, indicted on one count of driving under the influence during an event allegedly occurring on Aug. 19.

The grand jury indicted Jason Thomas Carbone, 39, charged with two counts each of burglary and theft over $1,000 during a series of events allegedly occurring from Aug. 8, 2015 to Aug. 11, 2015.

George Collier, 54, was indicted on one count each of criminal trespassing, theft over $1,000 and conspiracy to commit theft over $1,000 during events allegedly occurring on Dec. 9.

A true bill was returned on Brandon Rose, 32, indicted on one count each of theft over $1,000, conspiracy to commit theft over $1,000 and evading arrest during events allegedly occurring on Dec. 9.

The grand jury indicted David Mikels, 46, charged with one count of evading arrest during an incident allegedly occurring on Aug. 13.

Floyd Allen Dalton Jr., 44, was indicted on one count of theft over $1,000 during an incident allegedly occurring between June 25 and July 1.

A true bill was returned on Megan Bussell, 24, indicted on one count of simple possession of a schedule VI drug (marijuana) during an event allegedly occurring on June 13.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.

