Healing by faith

To ‘let go and let God’ is a common saying that Harrogate resident Doris Stanley has lived and believes in faithfully. After a handful of bouts with breast cancer and several rounds of radiation therapy, she turned to the healing power of prayer to help her in one of the toughest times imaginable.

Stanley is a three-time cancer survivor, and says it was cured with both surgery and radiation therapy. In July 2015, Stanley noticed herself reaching up near her neck, on her collarbone, to scratch.

“I immediately called the oncologist and set up an appointment. I’d been under his care and he ordered a biopsy. After a month, he called me back in to tell me it was malignant and aggressive,” said Stanley.

After speaking with him further, he suggested several rounds of treatments and additional tests that did not have any effect on the cancer cells.

“He told me that there was nothing he could do but watch me. You know, through it all I had perfect peace that God had to give to me and that’s not natural to have,” said Stanley.

She spoke with her pastor at Old Straight Creek Trinity Tabernacle who suggested an anointing with oil and prayers with the congregation.

“That’s what the scripture says and that’s what we did,” said Stanley. “Now I went back to the doctor after a few weeks and he said that they almost seem smaller. I told him that God is bigger than cancer.”

After a few more trips to the doctor, there were no more lumps.

“He said that it couldn’t be explained medically, but it can be explained by faith. It’s a miraculous thing,” said Stanley.

Stanley has been married to her husband James for 53 years, who suffers from a degenerative back condition. He is in a lot of pain, but is using prayer, rest and rehabilitation services at Appalachian Regional Hospital in Middlesboro to cope.

“We’ve always been firm believers and even when you don’t feel like it, you go to church. That’s just how we feel and it’s our faith,” said Stanley.

Photo submitted Harrogate resident Doris Stanley is a four-time cancer survivor who says she has been healed by the power of prayer. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_survivor.jpg Photo submitted Harrogate resident Doris Stanley is a four-time cancer survivor who says she has been healed by the power of prayer.