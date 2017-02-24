Posted on by

From the archives: LMU-DCOM opens

File photo Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Medicine will celebrate its tenth year this year, as it was dedicated Oct. 20, 2007. Many special guests and dignitaries attended the event. The opening set the stage for tremendous growth at LMU and in Claiborne County.


