Wildfire visible in Harrogate

This wildfire can be seen from U.S. Hwy. 25E and Hwy. 63 in Harrogate and appears to be burning behind Lincoln Memorial University. According to Steve Roark, Claiborne County forester, it appears to have started on the Tiprell side of the ridge and is burning on LMU and Cumberland Gap National Historial Park property. Roark was headed to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Friday. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available. (Photo courtesy of Sara Hoolsema)

This wildfire can be seen from U.S. Hwy. 25E and Hwy. 63 in Harrogate and appears to be burning behind Lincoln Memorial University. According to Steve Roark, Claiborne County forester, it appears to have started on the Tiprell side of the ridge and is burning on LMU and Cumberland Gap National Historial Park property. Roark was headed to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Friday. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available. (Photo courtesy of Sara Hoolsema) http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Fire-on-ridge-behind-LMU-Sara-Hoolsema.jpg This wildfire can be seen from U.S. Hwy. 25E and Hwy. 63 in Harrogate and appears to be burning behind Lincoln Memorial University. According to Steve Roark, Claiborne County forester, it appears to have started on the Tiprell side of the ridge and is burning on LMU and Cumberland Gap National Historial Park property. Roark was headed to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Friday. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available. (Photo courtesy of Sara Hoolsema)