MPD makes significant drug bust

Two Claiborne County women were recently arrested on felony drug charges in Middlesboro.

According to a report, Middlesboro Police Department received information identifying a suspected drug trafficker. Detective Joe Holder and Officer Barry Cowan arranged a “buy-bust” investigation to purchase the pills. When the suspects arrived, the officers completed the arrest and seizure.

Officers seized 100 Oxycodone pills, 30 mg each, and a 2008 Dodge Charger.

Tammy Ward, 50, and Aimee Shackelford, 41, were arrested, according to the report. Both have New Tazewell addresses.

Both were charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance, first offense. Shackelford was also charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense, after hydrocodone pills were found on her, according to the report.

Both were taken to the Bell County Detention Center and appeared Friday morning in district court for arraignment. Both are still in custody.

Assisting with this investigation and arrest were Lt. Tom Busic, Officer Josh Burchett and Chief Jeff Sharpe.

The Middlesboro Police Department stresses that information is always the key to successful drug investigations and the department could do very little without help from citizens, The MPD encourages the community to call with any information regarding drug trafficking in the city. Anonymous tip are accepted.

