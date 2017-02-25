4 killed in crash

Four young people were killed in an early morning one-vehicle wreck Saturday.

The wreck occurred around 12:19 a.m. in Hancock County, near the intersection of Ron Trent Hollow Road and Arch Wolfe Road.

According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tyler Bell, 20, of Sneedville, was driving south on Trent Chapel Road when he lost control and slid off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on. The vehicle then came to a final rest against the tree.

The driver and the driver side passenger were ejected upon impact. The other two passengers were extricated from the vehicle, the report states.

The front passenger has been identified as Eric J. Mosley, 22, of Bean Station. Megan N. Mullins, 22, of Sneedville was the left rear passenger and Billie Krysta Johnson, 18, of Blackwater, Virginia, was the right rear passenger, according to the report.

None of the people in the vehicle were wearing a seat belt, the report adds, but officials stated they would not have made a difference.

Trooper Rex Bailey is the investigating officer and the investigation is ongoing.

