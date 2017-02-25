The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Nathan G. Taylor – two counts each trafficking of a person for commercial sex acts, especially aggravated kidnapping and extortion, one count possession of a schedule II drugs for sale or delivery

Steven Coty Moore – two counts each aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping

Steven Daniel Moore – two counts each aggravated assault and especially aggravated kidnapping

Travis Charles Kinsler – aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated robbery, theft under $1,000

Deloris Wayne Collins – aggravated sexual battery, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000

David C. Jones – domestic assault, vandalism, violations of probation for domestic assault and theft over $500, failure to appear for aggravated domestic assault, theft of property under $500, driving on a suspended license and violations of the driver’s license, financial responsibility and texting laws

Wayne Joseph Frazee – domestic assault

Lebron Irvin Henson – domestic assault

Jake Kirk Slusher – possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest

Morgan Breana Paterson – aggravated burglary

Cynthia Ann Sharp – burglary, theft of property up to $60,000, theft over $1,000

Adam Franklin Payne – passing worthless checks over $2,500 (felony)

Kiplen Dale Evans – criminal impersonation, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Michael Miller – outstanding warrant for domestic assault

Michael Darren Gilbert – violation of conditions of bond

William Eric Hatfield – violation of Community Corrections

Trenedy Reed Jr. – outstanding child support attachment

Michael David Ayers – capias/bench warrant for burglary and vandalism under $1,000, new charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while in possession of methamphetamine

Daniel Fletcher – capias/bench warrant for misuse of the E – 911 system, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, failure to appear for disorderly conduct

James Anthony Hounshell – capias/bench warrant for speeding and driving on a suspended license, new charge of theft of property under $500

Tracey Ann Rains – violation of probation for theft under $500

Marcellous Gaias Asher – violation of probation for driving on a suspended license, new charges of driving on a suspended or revoked license and driving or moving an unregistered motor vehicle on a highway

Marshall Allen Russell – violation of probation for driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws

Jessica Dawn Tolliver – violations of probation for driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law (from Campbell County)

Thomas Christian Bacon – failure to appear for speeding and violations of the muffler and financial responsibility laws

Meta Lynn Vanover – public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Casey Adam Oliver – domestic assault

Lynne Louise Strong – introduction of contraband into a penal facility, criminal trespassing, criminal impersonation, two counts possession of a schedule II drugs, one count each possession of a schedule VI drugs, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

Hazel I. England – criminal impersonation, theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Tyson Andrew Laws – criminal impersonation, violations of probation for two counts theft over $10,000

Christopher Lee Beason – failure to exercise due care, possession of a schedule II drugs for resale

Andrew Dennis Hurst – capias/bench warrant for two counts possession, manufacture, sell, deliver of a schedule II drugs, outstanding child support attachment (from Hawkins County), violations of probation for driving on a suspended license (Claiborne County), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license (from Union County)

Phyllip Wynn Rutter – outstanding warrant (from Union County)

Michael Ray Noe – outstanding warrant (from Union County)

Clarence Edward Painter – violation of probation for burglary and theft over $1,000

Charles Stephens – violation of probation

Justin R. Sweet – speeding 61/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

James Mills III – speeding 66/45, violation of the seat belt law

Shanen E. Thomas – speeding 65/45, driving on a suspended license

Amanda Ezell – speeding 61/45, driving on a suspended license, violation of the registration law

Jeremy MacKevin Caylor – speeding 67/30

Rebecca Michelle Minol – speeding 69/45

Joseph Elijah Rosson – speeding 53/30

Tylan C. R. Sosnin – speeding 63/45

Brett Alan Minor – violation of the seat belt law (driver), driving on a suspended license

Kayla Lynn Johnson – violation of the seat belt law (passenger)

Matthew Caleb Keck – violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

Brittney LeeAnn Price – driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law

Dustin Ray McMurray – driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration, financial responsibility and window tinting laws

Jason Lee Robertson – public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

Jamie Leigh Putney – fugitive from justice (from Lee County VA), possession of contraband in a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine for delivery

Micheal Alan King – possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule III drugs and drug paraphernalia, (under another arrest date) possession of a schedule II drugs for resale and failure to appear for felony child endangerment and driving under the influence (second offense)

Hannah Elizabeth Renee Kurtz – failure to exercise due care

Christopher Lane – speeding 68/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Mika N. Wester – speeding 71/45

Freddie L. Love – speeding 64/45

Linda J. Lakins – speeding 62/45

Kent Leon Short – speeding 60/45

Jau Phuc Ly – speeding

Joshua Ryan Shackelford – outstanding child support attachment, resisting stop, arrest, disorderly conduct

Matthew Ernest Miracle – outstanding warrant for vandalism under $500, new charges of driving on a suspended license and violations of the financial responsibility and license plates display laws

Steven Nathaniel Rowe – violations of probation for theft over $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, new charges of theft under $1,000 and driving on a suspended license

Robert Roger Boulay – possession of a legend drug, theft of property under $1,000

Angela Mary Rose – possession of a schedule VI drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia

Duane Edward Boldt – violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Kaylee Brie Stone – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Brandon Dennis Graves – public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Donald Larry Smith – possession of methamphetamine, speeding, driving on a revoked license (third offense), violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Aketon Leticia Singleton – capias/bench warrant for failure to appear (felony), possession of a schedule III and possession of a schedule II for sell

