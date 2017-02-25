CCFA wins second award

For the second time during the last three years the Claiborne County Fair Association, under the guidance of President Ron Seals and the tireless efforts of all its members, have produced an award winning fair.

Ron Seals accepted the 2016 Tennessee Association of Fairs, Department of Agriculture First Runner-up Merit Award in Nashville at the Tennessee Association of Fairs Convention, held January 19-21. The Claiborne County Fair was alongside 52 other fairs in attendance.

The association also won an award in 2014, making this award the second in three years.

Seals spoke of this award, “I accepted this award on behalf of all the hard working members and volunteers of the Claiborne County Fair Association and anyone who has a hand in the fair. I would like to thank those members and volunteers for their hard work and give a special thank you to all our guests that come through the gates each and every year.”

The CCFA has been working continuously to improve the fair experience by adding and upgrading handicap parking, sealing the parking lot and in addition have plans to do more projects before the next fair. Among the projects scheduled are the widening of the midway area and working to improve the concrete bleachers at the motor sports venue.

Seals would like to invite everyone out to this year’s fair, which will be held Aug. 28 through Sept. 2. The fair will feature the demolition derby, tractor and truck pulls, local music, photo contest, baking, produce and canning, crafts, Fairest of the Fair Pageant and more.

Reach Allen Earl at 423-254-5588 or on Twitter @pitchadude.

Fair visitors enjoyed one of the many rides during the 2016 fair. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Fair-visitors-enjoy-one-of-the-many-rides-during-the-2016-fair.jpg Fair visitors enjoyed one of the many rides during the 2016 fair. Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress CCFA President Ron Seals proudly shows off the new award, the second award for Claiborne County in three years. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CCFA-President-Ron-Seals-proudly-shows-off-the-new-award.jpg Photos by Allen Earl | Claiborne Progress CCFA President Ron Seals proudly shows off the new award, the second award for Claiborne County in three years.