Woman arrested for 3 counts of child abuse

A Speedwell, Tennessee, woman is jailed in Bell County, charged with three counts of criminal child abuse.

According to a report, Middlesboro Police Department officers responded to a call of a female possibly passed out in the Walmart parking lot just before 1 p.m. Feb. 24. The report states that there were three small children in the vehicle as well.

Officers Kenny Vanover and Jeremiah Johnson responded to the scene.

The citation states that upon arrival, the officers found a woman identified as Shirley Leann Daniels, 21, of Speedwell, asleep in the back seat of a silver Kia while the three small children were in there as well.

An infant and toddler were crying, the officers reported, but Daniels allegedly would not wake up to take care of them.

Further investigation by the officers revealed that Daniels was “manifestly under the influence of some type of controlled substance,” allegedly placing the children in what Vanover stated as “a situation that could result in serious physical injury.”

The citation states that after being administered a standard field sobriety test, Daniels was found to have glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.

Daniels gave officers consent to search her property (purse) and they found Xanax and straws containing a white powdery substance.

Daniels was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree criminal child abuse, child 12 or under; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified) and deliver/manufacture of drug paraphernalia. She is currently housed in the Bell County Detention Center.

Social services was contacted was able to turn care of the children over to their father.

Information for this article from The Big One WRIL.

