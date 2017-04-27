Commission has a ‘do-over’

Apparently, once is sometimes not enough – at least, when state statutes must be followed. The Claiborne County Commission played the game of ‘do-over’ last week, during another ‘skimpy’ monthly meeting.

The commission was forced to vote, for a second time, to fill a seat on the Claiborne Regional Planning Commission, left vacant due to the retirement earlier this year of former commissioner Ann Shumate Bowling.

County attorney James Estep III explained the apparent ‘gaff.’

“Last month, on the appointment of the planning commission, the vote was announced as 11. It requires a majority of the quorum, by statute. There were only ten votes for the successful candidate, in that position. So, that’s why it’s back on the agenda, for tonight,” said Estep.

Shuford was nominated a second time by County Mayor Jack Daniels. Commissioner Bill Keck made the motion to elect Shuford, seconded by commissioner Shawn Peters.

The full commission unanimously approved the motion, via a ‘yea’ response.

In another matter, 8th district public defender Leif Jeffers addressed the commission.

“I just wanted to tell you how much we appreciate the support we have with the commission, here. You all have been real generous with us. We try to be good stewards of the money you see fit to send our way,” said Jeffers.

He said he was a bit embarrassed that he had not attended a Claiborne Commission meeting since being sworn-in as a public defender.

He spent a few moments discussing his job.

“We’ve been fortunate that the court schedules have been rescheduled. We had a little bit of drama, early on. Some of the counties scheduled court on the same day. We’re able to work it out so that we had two people in each court. I think it’s going well. We get good feedback from the judges,” said Jeffers.

The 8th district encompasses five counties, with eight public defenders, two full-time staff, located at the main office in Campbell County, and one part-time secretary in the Scott County office.

The Claiborne office is currently unstaffed and is used to meet with clients when handling Claiborne court business, Jeffers said.

In other action, the commission unanimously approved, on first and final reading, the reassignment of one-tenth of a mile of Moody Hill. That portion of roadway will now be designated as part of Shipley Ridge Road.

The action effectively returns that portion of roadway to its original designation, prior to the changes made when the E-911 system mapped county roads.

The commission will be charged with electing someone, during its May meeting, to fill a seat on the county Ethics Committee. Commissioner Juanita Honeycutt asked that Daniels be ready next month to nominate someone for the position.

However, that person may never have the chance to meet with the other Ethics Committee members. Apparently, that committee has met but once, since its creation several years ago.

File photo It took two meetings, but Whitt Shuford was appointed to fill the Planning Commission seat left vacant by Ann Bowling. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Whitt-Shuford.jpg File photo It took two meetings, but Whitt Shuford was appointed to fill the Planning Commission seat left vacant by Ann Bowling.

Shuford wins Planning Commission seat…again