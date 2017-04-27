Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Middlesboro campus hosted its third consecutive “Celebration of Easter Miracles” recently.

Approximately 130 students from Middlesboro Elementary, Ellen Myers, St. Julian, and H.Y. Livesay schools were in attendance to meet with the Easter Bunny who paid a special visit to the egg hunt held on campus.

This event is held in honor of Sheila Miracle, a former professor at the college who originally envisioned and began organizing it years ago in addition to similar ones for local school children held at Halloween and Christmas.

The events are now co-sponsored by her daughter, Lauren Wilson, who is a doctor of physical therapy employed at Claiborne Medical Center in Tazewell, and by Jeannie Hayes, human resources at Middlesboro SKCTC.

Miracle’s family and a number of volunteers at the college sponsored the Easter celebration and are looking forward to this year’s Candy Harvest and Christmas Miracles celebrations.

Photo submitted The annual Celebration of Easter Miracles event was recently held on the Middlesboro, Kentucky, campus of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Southeast-Egg-Hunt.jpg Photo submitted The annual Celebration of Easter Miracles event was recently held on the Middlesboro, Kentucky, campus of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College.