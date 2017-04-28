Claiborne Grand Jury returns indictments

The Claiborne Grand Jury returned several indictments during its April session.

James David Redmond, 52, was indicted on one count each of attempted second degree murder and possession of a handgun while under the influence during events allegedly occurring on Sept. 2.

A true bill was returned on Felicia LeAnn Watkins, 30, charged with violation of the sexual offender registry. Watkins allegedly violated the provisions of the Tennessee Sexual Offender and Violent Sexual Offender Registration Verification and Tracking Act of 2004, during an event allegedly occurring on Oct. 17 of last year.

The Grand Jury indicted Justin Adam Hopson, 31, on charges of domestic assault and theft under $500 during events allegedly occurring on Jan. 20 and Nov. 18.

Under two true bills, Chasity Rouse, 23, was indicted on a total three counts of forgery from events allegedly occurring on Sept. 2 and Oct. 31.

Tony Brown, 51, was indicted on two counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, evading arrest, failure to yield right-of-way, driving on roadways lined for traffic and violation of the financial responsibility law during events allegedly occurring on June 4.

A true bill was returned on Charles Lewis Jones, 25, for driving under the influence (second offense) during an event allegedly occurring on June 25.

The Grand Jury indicted Dylan DeWayne Williams, 20, on two counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of theft over $10,000 and theft over $1,000 during events allegedly occurring on May 1 and May 15 of last year.

Under two true bills, Heather Nicole Twigg, 28, was indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance during events allegedly occurring on Jan. 13 and Oct. 5.

Justin Webb, 30, was indicted on one count each of auto burglary, obstruction of law enforcement (preventing a service of process) and theft over $1,000 during events allegedly occurring on Sept. 21 and June 23 of last year.

The Grand Jury returned an indictment on Bob Edward Widner Jr., 40, charged with one count each of burglary and theft over $1,000 during events allegedly occurring on Oct. 28.

A true bill was returned on Tiffany Ann Slezak, 27, indicted on one count of theft over $1,000 during a series of events allegedly occurring from Sept. 12 to Sept. 24.

Brandon Wayne Powell, 39, was indicted under two true bills for driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the child restraint device law during events allegedly occurring on May 21 and May 27 of last year.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. It does indicate that the Grand Jury found enough evidence to warrant turning the case over for trial.

