Hot wooden art

When adding heat to wood, many would think of a campfire — used for warmth, making s’mores or even heating a home. When New Tazewell resident Jennifer Grana adds heat to wood she creates beautiful, intricate artwork through the technique of pyrography, or wood burning.

The art has been around for hundreds of years and was originally used to decorate and customize wooden instruments. More modernly, electric metal pens or soldering irons are used to burn even finer lines into the piece of artwork.

Grana purchased a wood burning kit while in college and was encouraged by friends and family to give it a try.

“I saw a kit one day and decided to try it. I enjoy experimenting with different mediums and I adapted quickly to wood burning,” said Grana.

She appreciates the texture of wood in artwork and has perfected the inconsistencies in her pieces.

“I enjoy some of the unpredictability of the medium. You can only plan so much for a design in wood burning,” said Grana. “The texture and type of wood as well as the heat and pressure of the tool are all contributing factors that impact the overall outcome of the final product.”

In wood burning the artist typically takes a flat, sanded cross-section of wood and burns images or designs onto the wood using a soldering iron. The artist typically uses a pattern applied to the wood for the design, or the design can be free-handed.

“I enjoy intricate line designs over realistic subject matter in my wood burning artwork,” said Grana.

In her wood burning, Grana uses more abstract ideas and geometric work. Her pieces can be purchased at the Cumberland Gap Artists’ Co-op.

Grana, originally from Zion, Illinois, also enjoys landscape painting, drawing, gardening and writing. She works from home as an assistant designer for Walt Disney World Creative Costuming.

Grana and her husband, who is also an artist, have been married for 10 years and they have a 9-year-old daughter.

Photo submitted New Tazewell resident Jennifer Grana is a wood burning artist with several years of experience. She has her artwork for sale at the Cumberland Gap Artist Co-op.

Local artist uses woodburning to showcase her talent