The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Jackie DeWayne Berry – three counts aggravated assault

Braxton Ancil Fannon – two counts aggravated assault, one count reckless endangerment

Angela Dawn Bundy – aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment

Henry Allen Capps – aggravated domestic assault

Nora Victoria Lynn Loy – domestic assault

Matthew Ray Putney – domestic assault

Hannah Nicole Gibson – leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended or revoked license, violation of probation

James Anthony Reeves – driving under the influence

Amanda Lyke – capias/bench warrant for driving on a revoked license and violation of the registration law

Lori S. Stevenson – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Benjamin Wayne Hopson – petition to revoke probation, violation of probation, failure to appear

Claudine Rebecca Burchfield – failure to appear for violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws

Jacob Lee Pebley – possession of a schedule IV and a schedule II drugs

Teresa Diane Poston – theft of property under $10,000

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Keith Hatfield – aggravated domestic assault

Gregory David Brown Jr. – criminal simulation, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Micheal Jason Gilbert – reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, possession of a legend drug and drug paraphernalia, property damage over $1,000

Thomas Andrew Simmons – reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, possession of a legend drug and drug paraphernalia, property damage over $100

Caleb M. Loveday – speeding 67/45, violations of the registration, financial responsibility and muffler laws

Logan D. Gibbons – speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Anthony Boggs – speeding 61/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Matthew C. Taylor – speeding 68/45

Whitney B. Ellis – speeding 65/45

Michael David Ayers – violation of the seat belt law

Kelly Lynn Hill – violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Hannah Shea Ledford – failure to yield traffic right of way

Heather Renee Coney – six outstanding warrants

Tina M. Seabolt – two outstanding warrants

Amber Leann Malone – capias/bench warrant for driving on a revoked license and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Elizabeth Ally Cosby – violation of probation for aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000, new charges of driving on a suspended license and violation of the handicapped parking law

David Paul Miracle – violations of probation for possession of a prohibited weapon and evading arrest

Tammy H. Slusher – violation of probation

Amy Nicole Hubbard – failure to appear for speeding 60/45 and driving on a suspended license

Benny Keith McVey – failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law, new charge of driving on a revoked license

Dean Franklin Clark – failure to appear for disorderly conduct

Kerry Mitchell Evans – theft under $1,000

Robert Lee Hash III – theft of merchandise under $1,000

James Brady Burchfield – theft under $1,000 (shoplifting)

Jake D. Caldwell Jr. – violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Gary C. Hickman – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Steven James Ayers – violation of the financial responsibility law

Steven Johnson – violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Billy Ray Noplis – indecent exposure

Branden Lee Winstead – vandalism under $1,000

Bradley Alan Russell – falsifying a drug screening

Jennifer Lowe – violation of probation warrant

Jacquis Nekiel Smith – speeding 75/45, driving on a suspended license

Mary Elizabeth Bell Reynolds – speeding 67/45, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Elizabeth Narouz – speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Jonathan Hunter McLamb – speeding 61/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Jack Edgar Rains – speeding 61/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Richard Long – speeding 69/45

Darian Antonio Branham – speeding 69/45

Jeffrey Dale Radford – speeding 68/45

David N. Nickelson – speeding 68/45

Zachria Hasani – speeding 67/45

Seth G. Hunt – speeding 67/45

Dakota G. Brock – speeding 64/45

Gordan Ernest Arnold III – speeding 64/45

Rodney Brown – speeding 64/45

Jenna L. Milinsky – speeding 64/45

Jamie Lee Reynolds – speeding 63/45

Brooke N. Carey – speeding 61/45

Wesley B. Fisher – speeding 61/45

Terry England – speeding 61/45

Alisa Renee Mize – speeding 57/45

Wesley Joshua Hardwick – violation of the financial responsibility law

Hazel Lee Long – violation of the financial responsibility law

Christine Campbell – violation of the financial responsibility law

Steven Nicholas Lindsey – public intoxication

