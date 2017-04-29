Estep handles VOPs

Judge Robert Estep handled several violations of probation cases during recent hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Kathy Rouse, 45, charged with criminal trespassing and attempted theft of merchandise under $1,000 while on probation, was sentenced to six months at 75 percent confinement. Rouse was given credit for ten days of jail time already served. She was initially found in violation of probation last September for failing to report to probation, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Delsia Faith Anglian, 24, was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, shoplifting, failure to report to probation and nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation. Anglian was sentenced to six months at 75 percent confinement with credit for any jail time already served.

Joshua Harmon, 27, charged with three counts of theft under $500 (shoplifting) and one count each of possession of a schedule VI and a schedule IV drugs while on probation, was sentenced to an effective two years of ETHRA supervised probation with five days confinement. Harmon was given credit for five days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $225 to the Economic Crime Fund. Harmon must pay $288.33 to Walmart and is barred from its premises. He is eligible for release from supervision after serving one year, if found fully compliant. This case runs consecutively to prior violations of probation cases totaling an effective two years at 75 percent.

Franklin C. Allen, 44, charged with failure to report to probation, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment, to submit to a random drug screening and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to serve 45 days confinement and ordered to remain on supervised probation for 11 months, 29 days. Allen was given credit for seven days of jail time already served. He was granted permission to serve the balance of his sentence on 19 consecutive weekends.

Tessa B. Laws, 26, was charged with failing a random drug screening, testing positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine (lab confirmed), failure to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation. Laws was sentenced to remain on 11 months, 29 days supervised probation with 30 days confinement. She is eligible for a suspended sentence in exchange for completion of an inpatient rehabilitation program.

Rita F. Long, 24, charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court costs and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to 30 days at 75 percent confinement and to serve the balance of her initial probationary sentence. Long was given credit for six days of jail time already served.

Garrett M. Keiter, 27, initially charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to remain on 11 months, 29 days supervised probation with 20 days confinement. Keiter was granted permission to serve the balance of his jail time on consecutive weekends.

Donavan Wilson, 24, initially charged with failure to report to probation, to complete an anger management class and for nonpayment of court costs and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to remain on 11 months, 29 days supervised probation with 15 days confinement. Wilson was given credit for three days of jail time already served.

Tara Lynn Loop, 33, charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to a random drug screening, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court cost, fines and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to serve the remainder of her supervised probation sentence and to serve ten days confinement. Loop was given credit for any jail time already served.

Lonnie Dean Gibson, 44, initially charged with failure to report to probation and for nonpayment of court costs, fines, fees and restitution while on probation, was sentenced to remain on 11 months, 29 days supervised probation and to serve ten days confinement. Gibson was given credit for four days of jail time already served.

James M. Roberts, 37, charged with failure of a first drug screening for THC, was ordered to complete the alcohol and drug class through ETHRA. Roberts is eligible for release from supervision once found fully compliant.

