Estep processes plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep processed several plea agreements during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Alisha A. Clabough, 25, charged with two counts of child abuse, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 13 days confinement. Clabough was given credit for 13 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fees and was ordered to complete a mental health assessment. Clabough must also complete an anger management and parenting classes. She is barred from any contact with either of her juvenile victims and the members of their household.

David Lunsford, 51, charged with assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Lunsford must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. He is barred from any lawful contact with his victim, and must stay at least 1,000 ft. from her home or any place she is likely to be. Lunsford is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found fully compliant.

Billy Dean Smith, 37, charged with domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Smith was given credit for 18 days of jail time already served at the date of his hearing. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any contact, directly or otherwise, with his victim.

Kevin Eugene Dalton, 34, charged with driving under the influence (second offense), resisting arrest, possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV drugs and three counts of driving on a revoked license, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days confinement. Dalton was given credit for any jail time already served since the first offense on March 13 of 2016. This sentence runs concurrently with prior ones.

Randy Martin Gulley, 53, charged with driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days Community Corrections with 45 days confinement. Gulley was given credit for five days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Danielle M. Atkins, 43, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a schedule II drugs, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Atkins was given credit for two days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Danielle Harding, 32, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation with 40 days confinement. Harding was given credit for any jail time already served. Estep granted her permission to serve her unsuspended confinement on consecutive weekends. Harding must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year. This sentence runs concurrently with a prior violation of probation one.

Jeffery Scott Fuson, 43, charged with criminal trespassing and driving on a suspended license, was sentenced to a concurrent six months ETHRA supervised probation with six days confinement. Fuson was given credit for six days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. This sentence runs concurrently with a prior violation of probation case in which Fuson failed to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings and to pay court costs and supervision fees while on probation.

Timothy David Powers, 24, charged with criminal impersonation, was sentenced to six months confinement. Powers was given credit for two days of jail time already served.

James Reeves, 37, charged with possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Reeves was given credit for any jail time already served. Estep granted permission for Reeves to serve his confinement on consecutive weekends. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Janie Hembree, 39, charged with possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Hembree was given credit for 12 days of jail time already served. She was given permission by Estep to serve her confinement on nine consecutive weekends. Hembree must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Timothy James Ables, 32, charged with theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Ables must pay at least $75 in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He is barred from the Walmart property. Ables is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found fully compliant.

Crystal Gayle Collins, 38, charged with theft under $500, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with six days confinement. Collins was given credit for six days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Collins must pay $24.32 in restitution to the Tazewell Food City and is barred from the store property. She is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and she is found fully compliant.

Corey Matthew Williams, 36, charged with theft under $500, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with six days confinement. Williams was given credit for six days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Williams must pay $9.84 in restitution to the New Tazewell Walmart and is barred from the store property.

Christopher R. Cody, 25, charged with attempted theft under $1,000 and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, was sentenced to a concurrent six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Cody was ordered to pay all court costs in full by the date of his next court hearing on June 29.

