Adams named new president for SKCTC

VERSAILLES — Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) President Jay K. Box announced Friday the appointment of Dr. Vic Adams as president/CEO of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC).

Adams, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, is an experienced leader who currently is chief Workforce Solutions Officer and vice president at SKCTC. He also is the Middlesboro campus director. Adams recently served as interim president/CEO of Gateway Community and Technical College (GCTC). He has been affiliated with SKCTC in various leadership and teaching positions since 1997.

“Dr. Adams’s broad range of experience at SKCTC is an enormous asset to the college,” Box said. “He also successfully led GCTC during his interim appointment there. We are fortunate to have such a seasoned college and community leader serve as president of this college.”

Adams earned a doctorate in community college leadership from Mississippi State University, an educational master’s degree in administration from Lincoln Memorial University and a bachelor’s degree in arts and sciences from the University of Kentucky.

“We made a great selection of Vic Adams to lead our college in the 21st century,” said Ray Doss, SKCTC board chair. “We’re very proud of our selection.”

Adams begins his duties as SKCTC president on June 1.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve as president of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College,” Adams said. “This college and the people who work here are the best you’ll find anywhere. They are dedicated to their students and this community, and my goal is to help them make this college even better.”

