Man leads chase

A Pineville, Kentucky, man led three area law enforcement agencies on a chase Saturday that began when he allegedly fled from a traffic stop.

Middlesboro Police Department Officer Jeremiah Johnson attempted to stop a person around 8 a.m. who he knew to be Jacob Kirk Slusher, 26, who was operating a 2003 Mitsubishi Coupe.

According to a report from The Big One WRIL, Johnson confirmed Slusher was the operator of the vehicle with Middlesboro Dispatch. Slusher was traveling east on North 25th Street, 10 mph over the posted 35 mph speed limit, and was not wearing a seat belt, the officer reported. Johnson turned on his blue lights, but Slusher failed to pull over. The officer stated in his report that he saw Slusher moving inside the vehicle as if hiding something. Slusher then turned onto 15th Street and finally pulled over.

Johnson was joined by Officer Michael Smith to confront Slusher. According to the report, Slusher was asked for his operator’s license and he said he didn’t have it, but did supply his insurance and registration information. Johnson stated in his report that he observed that Slusher was “shaking, sweating, and had dilated pupils.” Johnson asked Slusher if he had anything illegal on him or in his vehicle due to his behavior. The report states that Johnson asked also based on a prior stop that allegedly involved a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and Slusher had allegedly fought with police and attempted to flee the scene at that time.

Slusher was asked to step out of his car and stated, “Why, there is no reason,” and allegedly refused to get out. When Johnson reached in to unlock the door Slusher accelerated, spinning the tires and “almost taking the officer with him as he sped away,” according to the report.

Johnson and Smith began pursuing Slusher down 15th Street, turning into the mall parking lot, through the Gulf gas station directly into traffic, then travelling south on U.S. Hwy. 25E at a high rate of speed, the officers stated, adding that at one point Slusher allegedly switched lanes, driving into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane.

A U.S. Park Ranger joined the pursuit near the off ramp to Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. Slusher continued through the tunnel into Harrogate, where the park ranger followed him onto Bristol Road. The report states that Slusher lost control of his car, wrecking in a sharp curve. He then fled on foot into a wooded area with the park ranger behind him.

Officers Johnson and Smith assisted in the search and were joined by Claiborne County deputies. Claiborne County Sheriff David Ray told WRIL that three of his deputies were on scene. CCSO Deputies Napier, Hayes and Cardwell assisted in the search. At one point Napier was also chasing Slusher on foot. Ray also said that the chase has been recorded into NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as part of the process in establishing warrants against Slusher.

As of press time, Slusher had not been located. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and he is facing several felony charges. If you know the whereabouts of Jacob Kirk Slusher, please contact the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-246-3636.

Photos courtesy of Tony Bradley and WRIL A Pineville man led officials with the Middlesboro Police Department, U.S. Park Service and Claiborne County Sheriff's Department on a chase that ended in a wreck on Bristol Road in Harrogate. Jacob Slusher allegedly fled on foot and has not been located.

Flees on foot, still at large