Health Expo 2017 slated

Get healthy Claiborne and surrounding counties! The Claiborne County Health Expo is designed to showcase vendors, programs, and opportunities to get people moving, taking action and making choices to be healthier. The Expo will provide health screenings, wellness information, resources, and much more, all in one place at one time.

The Claiborne County Health Council, Claiborne County Senior Citizens Centers and Pump Springs Baptist Church are sponsoring a community Health Expo on May 5 at Pump Springs Baptist Church in Harrogate from 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The theme is “Get Healthy Claiborne County.”

The Health Expo is open to all residents of Claiborne and surrounding counties, according to Donna Williams, with the Claiborne County Senior Citizens. There will be lots of free information, some free screenings for blood pressure, blood glucose, carotid Doppler, bone density, pulse ox, balance etc. and, blood work at a reduced cost. The lab will be there at 7:30 a.m. to draw blood, remember you need to fast to have blood work done.

Door prizes will be given out throughout the day to participants in the health fair. For more information, call Carol Brandon, Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences at 423-626-3742.

Event coming up Friday