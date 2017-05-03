School committee mulls request for PVE property

The full Claiborne school board met in its first regularly scheduled committee meeting last week, spending nearly two hours poring over various bits of business.

A substantial amount of that time was spent debating the merits of two tiny tracts of land, located on the grounds of Powell Valley Elementary.

The two tracts, measuring roughly eight-tenths and eight-hundredths of an acre, respectively, are situated alongside farmland recently purchased by a private entity.

As discussions wore on, it became clear that selling one of the tracts could place the school system in a precarious situation, effectively ‘landlocking’ the sewage treatment plant currently serving the school campus.

If sold, the new owner of the adjoining cattle farm could erect a fence along his property line, cutting off any future expansion of the treatment plant while barring access for routine maintenance and repairs of the existing facility.

The main concern, however, seemed to be the potential for conflicts arising from the existing freshwater runoff drainage pipe, located on one of the tracts.

Apparently, the former owner of the adjacent farmland had kept the tract mowed for several years, as a way to generate more hay for his farm animals.

When the land was sold, the new owner was apparently under the impression that it was a part of the farm.

When the mistake was discovered, he asked that the school system grant him a quit claim deed, transferring the property to him.

County attorney James Estep III was able to contact the cattle farmer via telephone, during the committee meeting.

Estep reported back to the board that the farmer did not want to pay for the land.

“He said he would give us an easement. He would put in a gate — because he’s going to fence it — so that we would have access to it. And, we keep the sewage treatment plant property. In return, we would convey him that (the other tract). He’d swap with us, basically.

“He’s alright with the drain. He said, if you dig it up, you just smooth it back over, when you got done. But, you have to do that. The state would require that, on that easement, from that sinkhole,” said Estep.

Two separate deeds, showing accurate ownership of the two tracts of land, will be drafted. That way, there will be no future disputes, Estep said.

The school board will officially vote on the matter during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, on May 11. This meeting will be held at the Cumberland Gap High School.

Due to a conflict in scheduling, the next monthly consolidated committee meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on May 18, inside the Central Office board room.

