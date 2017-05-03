5 important reasons to vaccinate your child

You want to do what is best for your children. There have been many debates back and forth in popular culture: Are vaccines really safe?

The answer is YES. Vaccines are an important part of your child’s health care. They are safe and necessary to the health of our kids and our communities.

April 22 – 29 was National Infant Immunization Week, an annual observance to highlight the importance of protecting infants from vaccine-preventable diseases and celebrate the critical role immunizations play in protecting our children, communities, and public health. The United States celebrates NIIW as part of World Immunization Week, (April 24-30, 2017), an initiative of the World Health Organization.

1.) Immunizations can save your child’s life. Because of advances in medical science, your child can be protected against more diseases than ever before. Some diseases that once injured or killed thousands of children are no longer common in the U.S. – primarily due to safe and effective vaccines. Polio is one example of the great impact that vaccines have had in the United States. Polio was once America’s most feared disease, causing death and paralysis across the country, but thanks to vaccination the United States has been polio-free since 1979.

2.) Vaccination is very safe and effective. Vaccines are only given to children after careful review by scientists, doctors and health care professionals. Vaccine side effects are almost always mild such as redness or swelling at the site of the shot, but this is minimal compared to the pain, discomfort, and risk of injury and death from the diseases these vaccines prevent. Serious side effects following vaccination, such as severe allergic reaction, are very rare. The disease-prevention benefits of getting vaccinated are much greater than the possible side effects for almost all children.

3.) Immunization protects others you care about. Children in the U.S. still get vaccine-preventable diseases. In fact, we have seen resurgences of measles and whooping cough (pertussis) over the past few years. For example, in 2014, there were 667 cases of measles in 27 states, the greatest number of cases since measles was eliminated in 2000. The following year saw measles cases as well. During 2015, 147 people were part of a large, multi-state measles outbreak linked to an amusement park in California. Almost one in 10 people who became sick with measles in this outbreak were babies too young to be vaccinated. While some babies are too young to be protected by vaccination, others may not be able to receive certain vaccinations due to severe allergies, weakened immune systems from conditions like leukemia, or other reasons. To help keep them safe, it is important that you and your children who are able to get vaccinated are fully immunized. This not only protects your family, but also helps prevent the spread of these diseases to your friends and loved ones.

4.) Immunizations can save your family time and money. A child with a vaccine-preventable disease can be denied attendance at schools or daycare facilities. Some vaccine-preventable diseases can result in prolonged disabilities and can take a financial toll because of lost time at work, medical bills or long-term disability care. In contrast, getting vaccinated against these diseases is a good investment and usually covered by insurance. The Vaccines for Children (VFC) program is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children from low-income families.

5.) Immunization protects future generations. Vaccines have reduced and, in some cases, eliminated many diseases that killed or severely disabled people just a few generations ago. For example, smallpox vaccination eradicated that disease worldwide. Your children don’t have to get smallpox shots anymore because the disease no longer exists anywhere in the world. By vaccinating children against rubella (German measles), we have dramatically reduced the risk that pregnant women will pass this virus on to their fetus or newborn, and birth defects associated with that virus are seen in only rare cases in the United States when a pregnant woman who was never vaccinated against rubella is exposed to someone who contracted rubella in another country. If we continue vaccinating now, and vaccinating completely, parents in the future may be able to trust that some diseases of today will no longer be around to harm their children in the future.

The LMU Medical Clinic participates in the VFC program. Most insurances are accepted including Medicaid. The LMU Medical Clinic is a not-for-profit clinic that provides immunizations and medical care to the community at both their Harrogate (165 Westmoreland Street) and New Tazewell (424 North Broad Street) locations. The clinic’s office hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 423-869-7193 to make an appointment.

For more information about the importance of infant immunization, visit CDC’s vaccine website for parents: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/programs/vfc/index.html

This article was contributed by the health care providers of the LMU Medical Clinic and is not intended to provide specific medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice or medical assistance, please contact your physician.

