History, her story

When many people think of Native Americans, their mind takes them to a middle school history class and a textbook filled with pages of primitive sketches of a rough, simplistic life; however, Tazewell resident and ‘history buff’ Suzie Wikle is setting the record straight.

“One big thing I want to impart to visitors is that in the schoolbooks, what we learn about the Indians is really a lot of misconceptions as them being ‘stone age men’ — primitive and not as smart, but they had the same brains that we have and they were smart,” said Wikle. “They adapted as conditions changed and they were really good at using what they had, what they found in nature and that’s something I want people to take away with them.”

Wikle is a reenactor at Wilderness Road State Park. She portrays a woman who is part Cherokee and part English who is living among the Cherokee.

“In that time, if you lived with (the Cherokee) and worked with them, then you were considered Cherokee no matter what you looked like,” said Wikle. “I’m reading a book right now about being biracial or mixed blood then and it’s not what people commonly think.”

She is one of few native female reenactors and can often be found fearlessly participating in a battle. In the native camp area of Martin’s Station, Wikle often helps build structures using native tools, gardens with seeds that were commonly planted by natives and participates in educational talks about the ways of life among the Cherokee and their interactions with others along the Wilderness Road.

She is originally from Ohio and has studied her family lineage which brought her to Tennessee. Her mother’s family is originally from the area and Wikle started reenacting to help represent part of her family history in the Cherokee, Scottish, Welsh and English communities.

“It’s my love of history but it’s also something I feel I was called to do. I love being in nature, working in the native camp, but also I grew up reading and was drawn to it at a young age — before I could even read,” said Wikle.

In her spare time she enjoys reading, studying history and flower gardening.

Kelsey Gerhardt|Daily News Suzie Wikle is a reenactor at Wilderness Road State Park. Her goal as a reenactor is to set the record straight about what life was like in the 18th century. http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_suzie.jpg Kelsey Gerhardt|Daily News Suzie Wikle is a reenactor at Wilderness Road State Park. Her goal as a reenactor is to set the record straight about what life was like in the 18th century.