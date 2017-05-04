Middlesboro Coca-Cola expanding

Middlesboro Coca-Cola Bottling Works, Inc. has announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with The Coca-Cola Company to expand the bottler’s distribution territory in the Somerset area.

According to a news release, the agreement includes the acquisition of territory in Lincoln, Rockcastle, Jackson, Pulaski, McCreary, Wayne, Clinton, and the southern portions of Cumberland and Monroe counties in Kentucky.

“We intend to integrate our Middlesboro and Somerset teams into a Coca-Cola unit to deliver exceptional service to Southeastern Kentucky. It is important to share with our current Coca-Cola franchise customers that Middlesboro Coca-Cola will remain exactly the same,” the release states. “Cumberland Gap Mountain Spring Water will continue to be produced at the Middlesboro facility. Our purpose is to honor God and serve our customers and communities at the highest level.”

Officials anticipate that this transaction will close in the later part of 2017, and that the company will be fully operational in the Somerset market beginning in early 2018.

“More information will be shared as we progress through the acquisition process,” states the release. “Since 1904, Middlesboro Coca-Cola has been one of the largest employers in the Tri-State area of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. We look forward to working with the outstanding team in Somerset and supporting them in continuing their history of success”

The headquarters for Middlesboro Coca-Cola Bottling Works, Inc. are located and will remain in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information about the company, please visit www.mccbw.com or follow Middlesboro Coca-Cola on Facebook.

Photo submitted Middlesboro Coca-Cola has announced an expansion.