U.S. Marshals searching for escaped inmates

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service says it is still searching for two escaped inmates out of Lee County, Virginia. The two were last seen early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service told WJHL News Channel 11 Kamal Qazah and Salah Mohamed walked away from the USP Lee prison camp.

Federal officials said the inmates were discovering missing from the prison camp around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the news report.

Both are serving sentences for non-violent crimes and are not considered armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, afternoon the Department of Justice revealed to WJHL more details about the background of the two escapees.

Mohamed, 35, is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Qazah, 37, is said to have black hair and brown eyes. The report states that he is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds.

The DOJ says Mohamed was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to 191 months for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, cocaine hydrochloride, and heroin; conspiracy to ship, transport, receive, possess, sell, distribute, and purchase contraband cigarettes; and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Qazah was sentenced in the Western District of North Carolina to 172 months for conspiracy to commit interstate transport of stolen goods and receive property stolen in interstate commerce; receive stolen property and aiding and abetting; conspiracy to commit money laundering; and money laundering and aiding and abetting.

The U.S. Marshal Service says citizens should use caution if they see these inmates and report any sightings to the USMS at 276-628-9402, call 540-857-2230 or email [email protected]

A reward for information leading to their capture is set at a total of $5,000 or $2500 per escapee.

The Federal Prison Camp in Pennington Gap is a minimum security facility that houses about 115 male inmates.

Salah Mohamed http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_thumbnail_mohamed_2.jpg Salah Mohamed Kamal Qazah http://claiborneprogress.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_thumbnail_qazah_3.jpg Kamal Qazah