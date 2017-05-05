Olde Mill, new owners

The town of Cumberland Gap is full of hidden treasures which are appealing to visitors and area residents alike. Aside from the lush hiking trails, steep views and tasty restaurants is the oldest building in town — The Olde Mill Bed and Breakfast.

This treasure recently came under new ownership while still offering comfortable rooms, classic hospitality and a southern style breakfast for patrons. Just a few months ago Serge and Kimberly Kotlar bought the business.

“We had talked about owning a bed and breakfast, but we found out one came up for sale and it was too perfect,” said Kotlar. “We’d always wanted to own our own business so this was meant to be.”

The Kotlars moved to Middlesboro, Kentucky, from Wisconsin two years ago because they eventually wanted to retire in the area. They closed the business for a month to remodel and renovate, but shortly reopened with the same classic, historical vision which is common for the town.

“A lot of people enjoy the area more than natives do — people that come into the town almost show us locals new things to do that we just don’t think about and this is one of them,” said Amy Marcum, business manager. “This area is so wonderful and I think we take it for granted.”

The Kotlars insist on hospitality at the highest level — fulfilling guest requests and special needs while operating the business as a family. Max Schmeling is another one of the managers and is also the Kotlars’ nephew, and their children, Benjamin and Amanda, enjoy helping make meals for the business.

“We didn’t really do it for the business aspect of it, but we’ve really come to love the hospitality aspect of it — helping people, taking care of people and doing little things to make their stay in the area better,” said Kotlar. “This really doesn’t seem like work or a job, plus you get to talk to a variety of people.”

They have plans to reopen the waterwheel to grind cornmeal, open the business for tours, host corporate meetings, participate in community events and release an international version of the website to increase the accessibility for foreign visitors.

To learn more about the history of The Olde Mill Bed and Breakfast or to book a reservation, visit www.oldemillinnbnb.com. It is located at 603 Pennlyn Ave. and can be reached at 423-869-0868.

Reach Kelsey Gerhardt at 606-302-9093 or on Twitter @kgerhardtmbdn.

